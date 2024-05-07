Andy Reid and Louis Rees-Zammit on Former Rugby Star's NFL Transition
When folks think rookie minicamp, they typically consider a team's NFL Draft class and crop of undrafted free agent signings battling it out for three days. That leaves out veterans in desperate need of additional reps and, of course, one other group of players.
Perhaps the most intriguing for the Kansas City Chiefs this spring was running back Louis Rees-Zammit, a former rugby standout signed through the International Player Pathway Program.
In his first real experience in the league, Rees-Zammit is still getting acclimated. He has a lot left to learn, including exactly what he'll be doing moving forward for Kansas City. The reigning Super Bowl champions list him as a running back, although there have been rumblings that he could also potentially factor into the receiving game.
This week, though, head coach Andy Reid is simply worried about the rookie getting some reps in. Reid said minicamp was good for Rees-Zammit.
“This was good for him, this camp, for that reason... he got a lot of reps," Reid said. "When the guys are here, he’s rotating in with those guys and he doesn’t get a ton of reps there. This gave him an opportunity to really jump in and learn. He’s so diligent with everything and wants to be so good at everything. I’ve appreciated that. You can see the progress he’s made. You guys saw that yesterday with the long run he had on the screen. I thought he was going to dive in the endzone but other than that it was good (laughter). He did good.”
Reid also chimed in on Rees-Zammit's running style. The difference between rugby versus the NFL is noticeable, but the 23-year-old appears to be taking that in stride and adjusting.
“He’s done a good job of working on holding the ball, they do hold it a little bit different, bigger ball and not quite as pointy as a football," Reid said. "He’s done a good job with that, working that. He’ll learn the pad level the first time he gets hit [and] he’ll be able to adjust where he’s at there. I like the fact that he’s got shorter steps initially, that’s a good thing as a running back. If you’re a long strider in there you’ve got to really work on making it through those tight adjustments you have to make. He seems to have a nice feel though.”
If running back is where Rees-Zammit sticks, it's likely the best opportunity for him. As of right now, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are firmly entrenched as the team's top two at the position. Behind them, however, general manager Brett Veach has recently been quite transparent in signaling an all-out battle for the No. 3 job. Familiar faces, 2024 UDFAs and perhaps even Rees-Zammit himself could play a role in that development.
For now, Rees-Zammit knows he has a lot of work to do. His raw talent and athleticism are undeniable, as is his willingness to learn. On the other hand, this is still a relatively new world for him. All the former Welsh rugby star can do is soak up knowledge and continue to make progress.
As Rees-Zammit awaits OTAs and mandatory minicamp in the coming weeks, he'll keep trying to stay ahead of the learning curve.
“It’s completely different," Rees-Zammit said. "In rugby it’s free-flowing – unless you get a set piece in rugby that’s when you call a play, there’s probably 20-30 plays a game whereas here you’re talking 100. It’s been interesting to learn the playbook, obviously we’re only a few installs in. I’ve only been here for a week but yeah, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, and I can’t wait to see what happens next."