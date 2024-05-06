Andy Reid Discusses Xavier Worthy's Rookie Minicamp Performance, What's Next for KC's Speedy First-Round WR
As the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their 2024 rookie minicamp, head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Monday to discuss his first on-field impressions from the rookie class. Reid began taking questions about the newest Chiefs, starting with first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy, after giving his opening statement to cap off the first weekend of action for KC's newcomers.
"Good to have the rookies in here," Reid said as he began his Monday press conference. "I thought they did a nice job, it was good work, good introduction to these guys, some of these guys have been traveling all over America, so they haven't done a whole lot of football up until this point, so it was good to get them back in the swing of things so they could see what kind of pace we go at."
Reid's first question was regarding Worthy and what Reid's first impression of the young speedster was throughout KC's brief rookie minicamp.
"I thought he did a nice job picking things up and working through," Reid said. "We asked him to do a whole lot of stuff there. He was put in most of the primary spots, so it was good for him to get in there and move around a little bit."
Asked if Worthy seemed to be picking up the offense in the early days of his Chiefs career, Reid said Worthy is a "sharp kid" before being asked if the mental aspect of rookie camp ends up being one of the most important parts of this window of offseason action.
"Sure, and then you wait [to] see how they retain it when they come back, and then things obviously are even a little faster when you get back in here," Reid said.