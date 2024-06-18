Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Back at Tight End University for 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs may have some time to rest before training camp, but tight end Travis Kelce isn't slowing down much. This week, the future Hall of Fame pass catcher is helping the next generation gain an advantage during the offseason.
For the fourth year in a row, Tight End University featuring Kelce, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen is back on the map. For a few days this week, Kelce and Co. will get to know their invitees and pass on some lessons learned throughout their football careers. This unique camp, presented by Charmin, is on day two of three as of the publishing of this article.
On the official "TEU" website, the experience is broken down in great detail.
"Founded in 2021 by NFL Tight Ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program," the description began. "Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.
"Beyond supporting our athletes, TEU is also driven to give back to the community through a variety of charitable initiatives. Thanks to the help of our sponsors, we are able to help raise money for various organizations and at the conclusion of the event donate all proceeds to charities selected by our hosts."
While Kelce and Kittle are the two current high-profile tight ends attending Tight End University, there are plenty of other faces who may be familiar to football fans. Robert Tonyan, Foster Moreau, C.J. Uzomah, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert and more were all invited to the 2024 spring/summer session. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is also present, presumably to help conduct drills.
Last year, Kelce spoke about why Tight End University means so much to him.
“The young guys, the guys that are kind of like still getting molded into this offense that you’ll see this year — any bit of advice I can give to anybody, and that’s kind of across the league — I’ll give nuggets of gold over here at Tight End U coming up next week or what I think are nuggets of gold," Kelce said. "And it’ll be — I’m here to try to get everybody to be at their best and still got that confidence that what we do over here is always going to be, you know, number one.”
Once "TEU" wraps up, Kelce will have basically a full month to enjoy himself. Chiefs training camp dates are officially out, with July 21 being the start date for practices in St. Joseph. In the meantime, football's best tight end is finding ways to stay young and help others prepare for the 2024-25 campaign.