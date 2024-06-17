Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Schedule 2024: Dates, Times, Autographs
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced dates for when the team will head to St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp to prepare for the 2024 NFL season. Here's everything you need to know about how to see the reigning back-to-back champions in St. Joe.
The Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 14th time, with open practices beginning on Sunday, July 21, and concluding on Thursday, August 15. Fans will need to reserve tickets to attend, and tickets will be limited, according to the team.
"Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance while supplies last at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/," the team's schedule release reads. "Due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience. Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members followed by the general public on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member days."
Kansas City Chiefs training camp schedule
- Date | Practice Time | Autographs | Notes
- Sunday, July 21 | 9:15 a.m. | Full team | $5 admission fee
- Monday, July 22 | 9:15 a.m. | Full team | Exclusive STM Day (closed to public)
- Tuesday, July 23 | 9:15 a.m. | Linebackers
- Wednesday, July 24 | 9:15 a.m. | Defensive backs
- Thursday, July 25 | No practice
- Friday, July 26 | 9:15 a.m. | Quarterbacks, running backs, specialists
- Saturday, July 27 | 9:15 a.m. | Full team | $5 admission fee, Family Fun Day
- Sunday, July 28 | 9:15 a.m. | Wide receivers and tight ends
- Monday, July 29 | 9:15 a.m. | Offensive/defensive line | Ambassador Day
- Tuesday, July 30 | No practice
- Wednesday, July 31 | 9:15 a.m. | Linebackers
- Thursday, Aug. 1 | 9:15 a.m. | Defensive backs
- Friday, Aug. 2 | 9:15 a.m. | Quarterbacks, running backs, specialists
- Saturday, Aug. 3 | No practice
- Sunday, Aug. 4 | 9:15 a.m. | Full team | $5 admission fee
- Monday, Aug. 5 | 9:15 a.m. | Wide receivers, tight ends
- Tuesday, Aug. 6 | 9:15 a.m. | Offensive/defensive line
- Wednesday, Aug. 7 | 9:15 a.m. | Full team | Exclusive STM Day (closed to public)
- Thursday, Aug. 8 | No practice
- Friday, Aug. 9 | No practice
- Saturday, Aug. 10 | Preseason game No. 1 | 7:00 p.m. CT | Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Sunday, Aug. 11 | No practice
- Monday, Aug. 12 | 10:15 a.m. | Linebackers
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 | 9:15 a.m. | Defensive backs
- Wednesday, Aug. 14 | 9:15 a.m. | Offensive/defensive line
- Thursday, Aug. 15 | 8:15 a.m. | Military Appreciation Day/Final Camp Practice
As the team's official schedule notes, practice may be moved indoors due to inclement weather, and indoor practices are closed to the general public.