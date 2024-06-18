Entering the Quietest Part of the Offseason, Will the Chiefs Make More Noise?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the main character of the National Football League for several years now, mostly for good reasons. Winning keeps you in the spotlight, and the back-to-back champions are now entering what should, theoretically, be the quietest month of their year.
But are things ever really quiet around the Chiefs anymore?
The team wrapped up their early-offseason work on June 13, capped off by KC's second-annual ring ceremony that evening. A mistake on the interior of the ring even put the team's jewelry into the headlines for longer than most. Still, an evening of celebration sent the Chiefs into a quiet period for about... two days?
On June 16, Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (who has not played a snap for KC) was arrested on burglary charges less than a month after being accused of animal cruelty. The Chiefs' spring was dominated by wide receiver Rashee Rice's eight felony charges stemming from his role in a multi-vehicle crash in late March. Another Rice incident made headlines in May, though the alleged victim later asked for those charges to be dropped. Offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested in Kansas on marijuana charges. Kicker Harrison Butker made national news due to his comments in a commencement speech, prompting another round of non-football-related questions around the team.
On the other side of the coin, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are likely the two most famous NFL players in the world, and the Chiefs seem almost distraction-proof with Andy Reid, Mahomes and Kelce leading the offense with Steve Spagnuolo, Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie on defense.
The Chiefs could even, in theory, make a pre-camp on-field move by trading for help at a position of need, though I haven't seen a hypothetical trade that makes much sense to me.
As the next month floats by at a glacial pace for football fans, I'm sure Kelce will be spotted at another international Taylor Swift show, Mahomes will appear at a major sporting event, and the faces of the team will enjoy some well-earned time away from the game. It's the other issues that might leave Reid and the Chiefs' front office holding their breath.
We could get news regarding a potential Rice suspension and the Chiefs could make a decision on Buggs's future after they believe they have a grasp on his situation, but both Chiefs should be looking to have the quietest month-long stretch possible before KC heads to St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp.
The Chiefs perpetually live in the spotlight, and that will continue when they arrive at camp and attempt to complete the NFL's first-ever three-peat. In the meantime, though, the team will be hoping to enjoy a 30-day free trial of not being the talk of the league.