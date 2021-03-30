GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Center Austin Blythe

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have their starting center locked up for the 2021 season, signing center Austin Blythe to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have their starting center locked up for the 2021 season, signing center Austin Blythe to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

First reported by Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Blythe joins the team as an apparent replacement for center Austin Reiter, who has had a series of reports indicated that the team would part ways with Reiter this offseason, followed by reports that both sides were mulling over a reunion.

Blythe — a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Iowa — started at guard for the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Rams before moving to center in 2020. Given the state of the Chiefs' guard position (where they have four to five quality players currently on the roster) and the state of their center position (where they have zero quality players), Blythe is all but a certainty to immediately become the Chiefs' incumbent center.

This will be Blythe's second consecutive one-year deal to play center, and on a year-long deal like this, the Chiefs could still look to draft a center of the future in the upcoming NFL Draft without relying on a rookie to start in the middle of the offensive line.

This move also completes a total overhaul of the Chiefs' 2020 offensive line, where Reiter seemed most likely to reprise his role in 2021. Now, with Joe Thuney at left guard, Blythe at center and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif or Kyle Long at right guard, the entire interior will be vastly different than it looked at any point in 2020. Plus, with uncertainty still at left tackle and Lucas Niang competing with Mike Remmers at right tackle, the edges will have new opening-day starters as well, with Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz being released earlier this offseason.

I'm slow to proclaim this move as a clear upgrade over Reiter's recent performance at center, but it does provide the Chiefs something that Reiter may not have offered: future flexibility. As Taylor recently mentioned on an episode of the Time's Ours podcast, all signs pointed towards Reiter searching for a multi-year deal, while the Chiefs have held out for a one-year commitment. Blythe's single-year contract provides just that, allowing the Chiefs to look for a future upgrade with present stability.

Read More: Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Guide: 100 Players in 100 Days

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Blythe (66) points out a blocking scheme against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Center Austin Blythe

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Expands to 17-Game Schedule, Adds Chiefs vs. Packers for 2021

Oct 12, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) celebrates in the second quarter in a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Tennessee Cornerback Bryce Thompson Could Be a Day 3 Steal for the Chiefs

Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) celebrates with defensive end Frank Clark (55) following a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Still Have Needs to Fill Despite Jarran Reed Signing

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tanoh Kpassagnon Signs Two-Year Deal With Saints

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) and defensive end Michael Bennett (72) rush the passer against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Signing Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) snaps the ball to quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ohio State won 49-27. Ohio State Buckeyes Football Faces The Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Draft

How Josh Myers Could Help Solve the Chiefs' Center Predicament

Clemson offensive tacle Jackson Carman (79) played 100 snaps in the Notre Dame game, and Tigers coaches acknowledge that may be too much. Clemson The Citadel Ncaa Football
Draft

How Jackson Carman Would Factor Into the Chiefs' Offensive Line Picture