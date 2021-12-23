Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Chiefs Activating Chris Jones Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Jones had spent significant time on the reserve/COVID list, causing him to miss last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
    The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly activating star defensive lineman Chris Jones off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing one of the league's most dynamic defenders back to the Kansas City defense, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

    Jones entered the COVID protocol and was added to the reserve list on December 14, shortly before the Chiefs' key matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on December 16. Now, Jones should have a path to return to the field in time for the Chiefs' next game, scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Jones was also spotted at Chiefs practice on Thursday, according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.

    Jones's activation is the latest update in a COVID-heavy week for the Chiefs, as Jones will bring a welcome influx of top-end talent to a team that could be without some major pieces on Sunday.

    On Tuesday, the team's reserve/COVID list was extensive, adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Nick Bolton, right tackle Lucas Niang, offensive lineman Kyle Long, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell to the list, which already included tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker from Monday's additions. That group joined Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon, who were all on the list prior to the Chargers game.

    Gay and Gordon were activated off the list on Wednesday, as right tackle Mike Remmers was added to the list. Remmers remains on injured reserve.

    Butker, who is reportedly unvaccinated, appears to be the only player to be definitively unavailable for Sunday's scheduled game against the Steelers. The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols make it easier for vaccinated players to test out of the program, providing some hope for the remaining Chiefs who could still be eligible to play on Sunday.

    Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) poses for a photo on the sidelines during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
