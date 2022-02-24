Breaking: Eric Bieniemy Returning as Chiefs OC in 2022

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly set to return to Kansas City for another year as the team's offensive coordinator.

After another offseason without landing a head coaching job elsewhere in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly set to return to the Chiefs as the team's offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Bieniemy was reportedly on a one-year contract with the Chiefs for the 2021 season, which he signed after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, another deal will keep him in Kansas City for at least one more season.

Bieniemy's return to Kansas City was reported as probable on Thursday by Matt Verderame of Fansided and later reported as a finalized deal by Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that it is another one-year deal for Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, 52, has interviewed with 14 NFL teams for their head coaching positions over the last four hiring cycles after each of his seasons as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since the 2013 season, where he began as head coach Andy Reid's first running backs coach in Kansas City. Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2018 season, coinciding with Patrick Mahomes's first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

In Bieniemy's four years as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs finished first, fifth, sixth and fourth in total points among NFL teams in those respective seasons, culminating in four AFC Championship Game appearances, two Super Bowl berths and one Super Bowl victory.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reacts after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Bieniemy, Doug Pederson spent three years as KC's OC before becoming the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Matt Nagy spent one year as co-OC alongside Brad Childress and one year as the team's sole offensive coordinator before being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a timeout from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka left the team earlier in the month to become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, leaving the Chiefs without their most logical potential successor to Bieniemy, creating some uncertainty on the Chiefs' coaching staff.

On the defensive side, the Chiefs have lost linebackers coach Matt House, as he left the team to be the next defensive coordinator of LSU football in the collegiate ranks, and defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison to the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs' Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Poles, also departed KC to become the new general manager of the Chicago Bears.