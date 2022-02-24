Skip to main content
Team(s)
Kansas City Chiefs

Breaking: Eric Bieniemy Returning as Chiefs OC in 2022

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly set to return to Kansas City for another year as the team's offensive coordinator.

After another offseason without landing a head coaching job elsewhere in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly set to return to the Chiefs as the team's offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Bieniemy was reportedly on a one-year contract with the Chiefs for the 2021 season, which he signed after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, another deal will keep him in Kansas City for at least one more season.

Bieniemy's return to Kansas City was reported as probable on Thursday by Matt Verderame of Fansided and later reported as a finalized deal by Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas CityJeffri Chadiha of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that it is another one-year deal for Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, 52, has interviewed with 14 NFL teams for their head coaching positions over the last four hiring cycles after each of his seasons as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

Read More

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since the 2013 season, where he began as head coach Andy Reid's first running backs coach in Kansas City. Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2018 season, coinciding with Patrick Mahomes's first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

In Bieniemy's four years as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs finished first, fifth, sixth and fourth in total points among NFL teams in those respective seasons, culminating in four AFC Championship Game appearances, two Super Bowl berths and one Super Bowl victory.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reacts after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Bieniemy, Doug Pederson spent three years as KC's OC before becoming the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Matt Nagy spent one year as co-OC alongside Brad Childress and one year as the team's sole offensive coordinator before being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a timeout from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka left the team earlier in the month to become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, leaving the Chiefs without their most logical potential successor to Bieniemy, creating some uncertainty on the Chiefs' coaching staff.

On the defensive side, the Chiefs have lost linebackers coach Matt House, as he left the team to be the next defensive coordinator of LSU football in the collegiate ranks, and defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison to the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs' Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Poles, also departed KC to become the new general manager of the Chicago Bears.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Bieniemy Returning as Chiefs OC in 2022

By Arrowhead Report
16 minutes ago
August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Should Give Lucas Niang the Benefit of the Doubt in 2022

By Jordan Foote
8 hours ago
Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Release LB Anthony Hitchens, Freeing Up Salary Cap Space

By Joshua Brisco
Feb 22, 2022
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Top 5 2022 NFL Draft Dream Targets for the Chiefs in the First Round

By Jordan Foote
Feb 22, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How Inspired Should Chiefs Fans Be About Mecole Hardman’s Finish to 2021-22?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Feb 22, 2022
Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Buckle Up, Chiefs Kingdom: It’s Going to Be a Long Offseason

By Mark Van Sickle
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Don’t Expect Brett Veach to Keep All of the Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Picks

By Jordan Foote
Feb 18, 2022
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dives into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown against the Bills Micah Hyde. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. Ag3i5513© JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
GM Report

How the Chiefs Can Continue to Maximize the Best Years of Patrick Mahomes

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Feb 18, 2022