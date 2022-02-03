Chiefs QB Coach Mike Kafka Expected to Leave for Giants OC Job

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is reportedly expected to leave Kansas City to become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

One of the Kansas City Chiefs' top offensive assistants has reportedly earned a promotion, as quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is expected to be the new offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, as reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Kafka spent five years with the Chiefs and was often credited with assisting the development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

In the week after the Chiefs' overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes was asked about how he maintains his composure in high-pressure moments, and Mahomes credited the coaching trio for his in-game preparation.

"I think it all goes down to focus," Mahomes said. "It’s about doing what you’re expected to do every single play. You kind of have a little checklist of what you’re looking for, what you need to recognize and the answers that you have. Coach Reid, Coach Bieniemy and Coach Kafka give me those answers before every single play, so I try to recognize the coverage, diagnose that, have answers and then go and do my job."

Sep 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka (L) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won 42-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In his end-of-season press conference, Reid was asked about potential changes in the coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season, and Reid acknowledged that changes could be coming.

"Well, you don’t know today," Reid said on Jan. 31. "As the day goes on, you might know. I’m sure there will be other guys that have opportunities. It just depends. Every year is a little different, but we’ll just see how that goes as the next few days take place. Not all the head coaches are hired in this league right now, so you don’t know where all that’s going."

July 23, 2012; Bethlehem, PA. USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mike Kafka (3) throws a pass during training camp at Lehigh University. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Kafka's first year as quarterbacks coach came in Mahomes's first year as the team's starter. Kafka's coaching page on Chiefs.com highlights his role in Mahomes's development.

In his first year coaching quarterbacks in 2018, Kafka guided QB Patrick Mahomes as he earned the Chiefs first NFL MVP award after he broke four Chiefs passing records and became only the second quarterback to pass for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. Kafka served as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, helping mentor rookie QB Patrick Mahomes and assisting an offense that featured a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, receiver and tight end.

Kafka spent six years in the NFL after being drafted by Reid's Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

Kafka was publicly seen as a logical successor to Bieniemy as KC's future offensive coordinator when Bieniemy would eventually take a head coaching job elsewhere in the NFL, but Bieniemy's head coaching opportunities have not materialized over multiple hiring cycles. Now, without any specific developments around Bieniemy in the week following the end of the Chiefs' season, the offensive staff looks to have at least one major vacancy to fill this offseason.