Eric Bieniemy Passed Over for HC Jobs Again, Could Still Leave KC

Bieniemy has once again missed out on a head coaching position this offseason, leaving one of the NFL's most well-known offensive coordinators without a promotion.

The NFL's head coaching vacancies have been filled, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has, once again, not been hired to fill the top spot for any of the NFL's retooling teams. However, his time in Kansas City is not guaranteed to continue.

On Monday, the Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith and the New Orleans Saints hired Dennis Allen, closing the league's final two head coaching openings. Bieniemy has spent three seasons as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, leading Kansas City's high-flying offense alongside head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reacts after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After Allen's hiring on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted that Bieniemy's contract with the Chiefs is expiring, noting that he could either return to the Chiefs or could test the waters elsewhere.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources. So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere.

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star tweeted that Bieniemy signed a one-year deal after last year's Super Bowl to keep him in Kansas City for the 2021 season.

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) huddles with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterback Chad Henne (4) during a timeout in the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As documented by Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 on Twitter, Bieniemy has now interviewed with 14 NFL teams over the last four hiring cycles, with this year's cycle bringing just two interviews for Bieniemy after six in 2021, three in 2020 and four in 2019.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for four years, following Doug Pederson's three-year stint before becoming the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Matt Nagy's year as co-OC alongside Brad Childress before his one year as the team's sole offensive coordinator before being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a timeout from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy's four years as offensive coordinator have coincided with Mahomes, as Mahomes took the starting job as Bieniemy became OC in 2018. In that time, the Chiefs have appeared in four consecutive AFC Championship Games with highly touted offenses leading them to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory.

While some conversations around Bieniemy focus on the Chiefs' uncertain play-calling hierarchy, new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett were also top assistants to offensive-minded head coaches widely credited with their team's playcalling and offensive success.

Sep 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka (L) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won 42-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka left the team earlier in the month to become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, leaving KC without their probable replacement if Bieniemy were to leave. With Bieniemy's status now reportedly uncertain, the Chiefs offense could be in for a tumultuous offseason.