Chiefs’ Jones Shares Why He’s Collaborating With Tammy Reid
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones had his season’s best game in a losing cause last week at Denver. According to Pro Football Focus, his 82.5 pass-rush grade this season ranks sixth among 124 NFL defensive linemen, despite constant double-teams.
His 35 total pressures this season are third in the league.
Jones spoke from the podium before practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On the challenge the Chiefs face this week, against the NFL’s No. 1 offense in both points and yards:
“I think it's a huge challenge to us as a defense and, overall, as a team. I think they got a well-rounded team. Their record shows for it. Daniel Jones is playing some really, really good football, and their running back (Jonathan Taylor), who could be an MVP front-runner. So, they've been very efficient with their offense. They're like top-five in a lot of categories. So, for us, it's a huge challenge.”
On how the Chiefs are attacking the week, considering wins are critical from here on out:
“I think we take it day-by-day, take it day-by-day. Control what we can control. That's our effort, that's our attention to detail and our ability to finish. I think a lot of times for us, it's finishing. So, whether it's the game, whether it's the quarter, whether it's in practice, we win the day, and we'll look forward to tomorrow.”
On the mentality needed to play against such a vaunted rushing offense:
“I think same mentality every week. Control the run, force them to pass and get after the quarterback.”
On where he sees the team right now, not standings-wise, but how they’re playing overall as a defense:
“Five hundred (.500). We're 5-5. So, many areas we can be better in. But I think that's about details, day-in and day-out, and eliminating penalties is a huge one. So, focus on those two, and execution, and I think we’ll be well.”
On his “Grant” T-shirt:
“That’s an in-house thing.”
On his charity and footwear for My Cause My Cleats this week:
“Well, I did some out-of-the-box thing this week. Tammy Reid and their partner, the Giving Machines, and I partnered with them to promote the Giving Machines this week. So, shout out to Miss Reid, Sparkle. She helped me with a collab on the Giving Machine. And I'm pretty excited about it.”
