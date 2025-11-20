Bolton Explains Why Jonathan Taylor Is Different Than Top NFL Backs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton spoke from the podium before practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, and the Chiefs’ last game against Indianapolis:
“Yeah, obviously this year he looks fresh, looks rejuvenated, running the ball very well. They’re doing a lot of different things for him, obviously, like scheme-wise, kind of something, that some of those things are different. They got a lot of key guys who are the same. And so, they find different ways to use those guys and get them out in space, and obviously get the ball to 28 (Taylor) whenever they get the chance to.”
On unique attributes in Taylor compared to other top backs:
“Yeah, honestly, a lot of these guys in this league are dynamic guys in the backfield. He's a little bit thicker than the rest of them, so yards after the contact, spin on contact. He's a lot similar to like Bijan (Robinson), Jahmyr (Gibbs) in terms of speed and athleticism, but size, stature, a little bit thicker than those guys. So, populate to the ball, tackles will be a difficult thing for us, trying to get four or five guys to the ball when we can and just make tackles out in space.”
On what sat with him about the loss in Denver:
“Yeah, got a couple missed opportunities in that game, but honestly, just can't dwell on the past. We’ve got an opportunity ahead of us to kind of control our own destiny and a chance to get to the playoffs. So just week-by-week, day-by-day, play-by-play is where our mindset is.”
On how Daniel Jones has changed since his days in New York:
“Yeah, first and foremost, he’s taking care of the football. They’re doing a great job of getting the ball out with his pass, giving guys the chance to make plays with the ball. They do a great job of getting guys out in space, attacking schemes, and doing a good job giving people the ball on time and on target. A guy who's confident, who's driven. It’s a great, great opportunity for us, and another opportunity for us to play at home.”
On rookie tight end Tyler Warren:
“Yeah, he does a lot of different things, from the backfield, on the line, off the ball, coming in at the fullback. Sometimes there's some run plays, he’ll come in at fullback and they pass the ball to him. Over routes, deep routes, seven routes. I mean, there's a bit everything for him. So that's gonna be a challenge for us, kind of disrupting the line of scrimmage and make things hard for him.”
On the lack of takeaways in the last two games:
“Yeah, giving the ball to Patrick (Mahomes) on a short field and giving him an opportunity for our offense to put points on the board in scoring position, we've been trying to do that for the last couple of weeks. We just haven't got it done. We've been real close, getting hands on balls, getting close to it. But at the end of the day, we have to find a way to get one or two of those things out, set our team up to put points on the board and obviously help us in this game.”
On Chris Jones noting the Broncos changed their protection on an important play:
“My eyes and ears, honestly, were in a different place during that time. But obviously, if he said that, he saw something, something for us to take into account. We’re going to play those guys again. And so, that’s something we’re keeping in our back pocket, trying to make sure that we disguise things. Just try to make things harder on the quarterback.”
On the sense of urgency, without much margin for error the rest of the season:
“Yeah, just kind of hone in on the details. I mean, the margin of error in this league is super small, so to make sure everybody's in the right place at the right time, executing the game plan, doing little things to give us a chance.
“All that you can ask for in this league's a chance to go out there and win a football game, and not beat ourselves. And so, it’s kind of our mindset right now, control what we can control, play-in and play-out, and then take away the negative plays and bad things for us, and just give us a chance to win the game at the end.”
On the attitude of the team entering this game:
“There's opportunity, an opportunity to go out there and win a game this week. Just week by week. I mean, you can't look too far ahead. So, our mindset’s, literally, just on this day, this practice, these 10 plays, these 20 plays, whatever that might be. So give ourselves a chance to go out there on Sunday and play fast, get into the fourth quarter, and see what happens.”
On Sunday being called a Nick Bolton type of game, what it means to him:
“Yeah, just physical in between the tackles. They pride themselves on running the ball. They average almost 5 yards a carry. So yeah, as an inside ‘backer, I live for these matchups. I got a great opportunity. They have a great O-line; Quenton Nelson, especially. Then you got Jonathan Taylor as well. So as an inside ‘backer, I place pride on myself in playing the run. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for me.”
