This Silver Lining from Chiefs' Nightmare Season is Overblown

Things can change quickly in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs went from Super Bowl runner-up to missing the playoffs entirely at 6-11. They weren't the only title contenders to have a fall from grace this year. The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated in the first round, the Detroit Lions didn't even make the postseason at 9-8, and the Minnesota Vikings finished with the same record amid a retool. Thankfully, the inverse is also true.



Five of the teams in the playoff field this season won six or fewer games in 2024: the San Francisco 49ers, the Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Carolina Panthers, and the New England Patriots. That bodes well for the Chiefs' chances to bounce back next year. Because of its putrid record, KC will have decent position to improve its roster in the 2026 NFL Draft. It'll also have the luxury of playing a third-place schedule. However, that "advantage" only affects three games on the Chiefs' slate next season, and it might not help them at all.



Chiefs' 2026 third-place schedule opponents



1. Indianapolis Colts



Like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts' championship aspirations went down the toilet when their starting quarterback incurred a season-ending injury. Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Daniel Jones ruptured his Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Before his injury, the Colts were 8-4 and had established themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC. They fell just short to the Chiefs, 23-20, in overtime just two weeks prior. Indy proved how effective it can be with a competent quarterback to captain its elite roster. Whether it be Jones on a new contract or a different option, the Colts will be looking to rebound next season. With better health and a full campaign from Sauce Gardner, they might be even better in 2026.



2. Cincinnati Bengals



Like the Chiefs and the Colts, the Cincinnati Bengals' season was derailed due to a quarterback injury. Joe Burrow went down with turf toe in Week 2. By the time he returned, his team was already effectively eliminated from the playoffs at just 3-8. In games that he appeared in this season, though, the Bengals went 5-3.



Cincinnati has a lot of work to do. Its defense was atrocious the entire campaign, regardless of whether Burrow was available or not. The offensive line is also a mess, which could put Burrow in danger of missing time again next season if the Bengals don't address that need. However, they're clearly a class above most third-place teams when they're fully healthy.



3. Atlanta Falcons



Speaking of atypical third-place teams, the Chiefs will be going on the road to take on the NFC South's Atlanta Falcons. While they technically finished in third, the Falcons had the exact same record as the divisional champion Carolina Panthers at 8-9. Atlanta's feistiness down the stretch to get to eight wins and incur a three-way tie with Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the only reason the Panthers made the playoffs in the first place.



The Falcons have loads of talent on both sides of the ball, featuring Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and a host of lethal pass rushers. If they can find a legitimate solution at quarterback and a better-equipped coaching staff to elevate this roster, they could easily win the division next season.

