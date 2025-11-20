Why Daniel Jones Has Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo on High-Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke from the podium before practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“Look, a little disappointed in the way last week went. Was another one of those situations where we would like to find a way to help win the game at the end there. That didn't happen. So, we're disappointed there, but we've moved on. Everywhere in this league, when you get to Wednesday, everybody's the same on Wednesday morning. We’re trying to win the next game. So, that's what we're kind of focused on doing. So, with that, I'll let you fire away, which I know you're gonna.”
On the third-and-15 pass at Denver in the fourth quarter:
“Yeah. I mean, look, they made a better play. Their receiver out-worked our corner. We decided to play -- we had not played that coverage all game long, and then we were hoping to get a little bit more out of the pass rush. It got a little bit out of whack, and he stepped up and made a good play. So, I give them a lot of credit. That was a key down. That was big. I thought we had a chance to get the ball back to Patrick (Mahomes) there.”
On the return of Kristian Fulton last week:
“Well, we've been trying to get him back out there for a month, or whatever it's been. But first it was the health, and then when we finally got over that hurdle, then it was … when Dave (Merritt) and I talked was, ‘Is he ready mentally?’
“You got to remember, and this is where, I talked to Kristian; he's been in a tough situation. If you guys go all the way back when we got him in OTAs, he didn't practice a lot. He was hurt. Got to training camp, he's hurt. Then he went through, so he's really a rookie in the system. So, there was a couple weeks there where it was about, ‘Does he have it all down now?’ And that took a little while. And then we got to the bye week and said, ‘This might be a time to get him out there.’ So that's what we did.”
On former Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward:
“I love Charvarius, and when he didn't -- was it a concussion or something? Has he been playing since then? Yeah, and I remember I texted him right after that, because I happened to see it on TV. I'm not really sure. He's one of my favorites, because he was here and did a lot of good things for us. So, I look forward to seeing him. He's gonna be the enemy, though, for 60 minutes, but I like Charvarius. Good kid.”
On balancing snaps for Fulton and rookie Nohl Williams:
“Well, we can't get everybody out there. We had some packages for Nohl; we didn't really get to them. And there's only so many corners out there at one time, especially when we didn't play Trent (McDuffie) as much in Nickel. So, we'll see how the reps go this coming week. But both, both of those guys probably got to play at some point for us.
“And I thought Kristian did a pretty good job. He had that one that I'm sure he would have liked to have back, that long pass play, but we're going to need all these guys down the stretch.”
On Jonathan Taylor:
“Yeah, Joe Cullen, we start off with the run meeting in the morning. And he brought up the point that I always say: We've been faced with this challenge a lot this year. Other years, when our guys as a unit, as a group, put their mind to playing good run defense, I believe we can do that. It's when we get out of whack a little bit and see something that's not there, take a chance here.
“So hopefully we play good, solid group-unit run defense. We're going to need to do that again. And to me, where he’s really scary, this running back, is when he pops it, or gets in the second level, we all know what kind of speed he has.”
On taking positives from stopping Derrick Henry:
“A little bit. I mean, maybe different backs in some regards, but all those guys, I mean, when there's an elite runner, seems like we have more and more of these, but when these elite running backs keep popping up, I mean, the focus is going to be on that first. I just don't believe you can go into a game and not say that. That's the primary goal, because, if not, and they get two-dimensional, I mean, this is an efficient offense. We know that.”
On Chris Jones’ comment that Denver saw something and made an adjustment:
“I guess the best way to find out if that was true is to ask Denver. No, I wasn't aware of that. I don't, I mean, listen, it's like we pick up on things offenses do, and maybe they think they got it. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. But I don't know.”
On quarterback Daniel Jones:
“He looks like he functions really well. We've seen this around the league, right? The quarterbacks kind of go from team to team, and all of a sudden, they find a scheme or a coaching staff that really fits. And it feels like this, they fit the pieces together pretty good there. There's a lot of talent on this offense. We're talking about the running back, but the slot receiver is really good, and let's not forget about this tight end that we're about to face. He's real.
“And the two wide receivers on the outside. So, I think what they've put together is a real good group of talent, solid offensive line and a quarterback that knows how to play football. I remember when he came out, it's hard to believe it’s been seven years already. Feels like it was just yesterday, but I remember him coming out and saying that there's another athletic quarterback. Now, they don't do as much of that with him, but I think he's got a lot of different ways to beat you, and he looks like a really intelligent quarterback to me.”
On the challenges of the Colts’ run-blocking scheme and play-action:
“Yeah, anytime a team matches the play-action with the run really well, that's tough. It's toughest on the second-level defenders, our safeties and linebackers. And we always talk about reading high hats and low hats, and we study that. There's a tape that's put together every week. And so hopefully our eyes will be right. And when they throw it, we're playing the pass. When they run it, we're playing the run. I mean, that would be good defense.”
