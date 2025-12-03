Chiefs' First Injury Report of Week 14 Presents Some Big Names

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes has played through wrist and groin injuries this season. So, when he added knee to that list on Wednesday, no one is particularly concerned.

A full participant on Wednesday, the quarterback popped up on the Chiefs’ first practice report in Week 14 as Kansas City (6-6) prepares to host Houston (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What might be an issue, however, is the knee affecting his ability to run against the Texans’ No. 1-ranked defense.

“You're gonna have to utilize everything, not just my legs,” Mahomes said before practice on Wednesday. “You have to go out there and win. I mean, this is a really good football team that's playing really good football right now and has a really good defense. And so, we're going to throw it all out there and try to find a way to win.

“And this will be a big game for us to showcase who we are and who we think we can be moving on the rest of the season.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a reception against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good news on defense

The rest of the season will begin with good news on the defensive side for the Chiefs, who returned Bryan Cook to full participation at Wednesday’s practice. The starting safety left early in Thursday’s 31-28 loss at Dallas and Kansas City missed him badly.

A 6-1, 206-pound veteran in his fourth year out of Cincinnati, Cook sprained the ankle midway through the first quarter in a non-contact injury, when he saw CeeDee Lamb attempt to elude Trent McDuffie before converging on the tackle.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace celebrates with his teammates after a interception, Sunday, September 21, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three players sit out

Also on Wednesday, the Chiefs as expected were without starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps), starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and key defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace (back). Head coach Andy Reid said all three players were making progress.

Kansas City on Wednesday officially placed starting left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve with after surgery on his left wrist. Reid confirmed that the rookie dislocated and fractured the joint in the third quarter of last week’s loss in Dallas. Whether he returns this season remains to be seen.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another positive for the Chiefs is that Xavier Worthy did not appear on the injury report Wednesday. Since the third play of the season in Week 1 against the Chargers, when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce and dislocated his shoulder, Worthy has battled assorted injuries, including a more recent ankle ailment.

Also, tight end Noah Gray (concussion/shoulder) was full participation on Wednesday after missing the Cowboys game. And wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) also was full on Wednesday.

