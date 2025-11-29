Chiefs Crumbled Without Cook but Get Good News on Safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs appear to have dodged a worst-case scenario with regard to one of their defense’s most important players.

Bryan Cook’s ankle injury is not believed to be a long-term issue, insider Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday morning. And in a season of highs and lows, the fact that the veteran safety has only a low-ankle sprain is an important positive.

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, who sprained his ankle Thursday vs. Dallas, avoided a high-ankle, per source. Player still awaiting more info but a good early sign. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 29, 2025

A 6-1, 206-pound veteran in his fourth year out of Cincinnati, Cook sprained the ankle midway through the first quarter of Thursday’s 31-28 loss at Dallas. A non-contact injury, it appeared to happen when he saw CeeDee Lamb attempt to elude Trent McDuffie before converging on the tackle.

Lamb, who picked up 17 yards on the third-and-9 play, was a big reason the Cowboys tied the game on that drive. With Cook on the sideline four plays later, Lamb hauled in a 15-yard touchdown in the right corner with McDuffie losing his footing.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After athletic trainers retaped his ankle, Cook returned primarily on third downs over the remainder of the game but clearly wasn’t the player he was prior to the injury – especially the player he was in helping to secure a 23-20 overtime victory over Indianapolis four days earlier.

Spagnuolo high on Cook prior to the game

“Yeah, I'm glad you brought Bryan up,” coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Tuesday. “I mean, I think sometimes he goes unnoticed. We talk about Trent, Nick (Bolton) and the corners, because they're really important in this league. But I think Bryan had a really good game last week, tackled well.

“I think he always tackles well. And he kind of runs the show back there. He's been doing that for a couple of years now, and I'm glad we got him, because the continuity is huge, having a guy like that.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Continuity was huge Thursday, and the Chiefs didn’t have it without Cook. They allowed season highs in both net passing yards (320) and total yards (457). Lamb exploded for 112 yards and the touchdown on seven receptions.

Fellow Cowboys wideout George Pickens had 88 yards on six catches, and Bolton struggled to cover tight end Jake Ferguson, who had a touchdown reversed by instant replay but still picked up two back-breaking first downs earlier in the game.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (30) celebrates with safety Jaden Hicks (21) after an interception against the New York Giants in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cook wasn't the only DB Kansas City missed

The Chiefs also seemed to badly miss cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace, who like Cook had an outstanding game the prior week against the Colts. Roland-Wallace (lower back) missed the first game of his NFL career.

However, Saturday’s news is an early indication that the Chiefs could see both Cook and Roland-Wallace back for another all-important game when they host Houston on Dec. 7.

