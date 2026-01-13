Why Chiefs Require Retooling of Wide Receivers in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are at a precarious spot heading into the 2026 offseason. They have missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2012, one season before Andy Reid's arrival. Now, they face a retooling toward the roster.

The skill positions on offense will be a priority. Patrick Mahomes will be coming off a torn ACL at some point next season, and his offense could look vastly different what it does right now. There is a sense that this offseason is required for such an undertaking in what will be one of the most difficult for general manager Brett Veach and coach Reid's tenure.

The one position that must be a key focus for the Chiefs is wide receiver, which requires stylistic changes and upgrades in key roles, including the requirement for a high-end playmaker.

Time to retool wide receivers

I would like to preface early on that Xavier Worthy is an exceptional playmaker and could be one of the most dangerous run-after-catch threats the league has seen since Tyreek Hill (more on him in a moment). He will be a key figure on offense for the 2026 campaign and beyond, but afterwards, it gets a little dicey.

Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been fine, but their time in Kansas City is likely over. Tyquan Thornton proved to be an interesting downfield option, but he could get attention in free agency.

The biggest point of these names is that there needs to be an emphasis on this position during the offseason, especially with Travis Kelce's looming career decision. He has been their best wide receiver for the Chiefs' offense, and his chemistry with Mahomes is unmatched. With his future unclear, Kansas City is still lacking a true high-end playmaker for the offense.

Hill was an elite player for this offense, opening it up as one of the most dangerous in football during his time. While they may have the explosive capabilities in Worthy, they must add a chain-mover, a possession receiver, and a vertical separator that could expand all three levels of their offense. In essence, they need a Jakobi Meyers or Jalen Coker, or a Garrett Wilson-type of player within their system to become a favorite target in the passing game.

Thankfully, there will be options in the trade market, free agency, and the NFL Draft. Someone like Wilson on the market, Alec Pierce in free agency, or Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson in the draft would be exceptional adds to the offense, all of whom add specific skill sets that would work effortlessly well for Mahomes and Reid's offense.

Time will tell if the Chiefs get aggressive here; that is the discretion of Veach. This could make or break the opportunity to reopen a Super Bowl window that was never closed, and reignite the decade-long dynasty.

