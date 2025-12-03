Andy Reid Provides Critical Update for Chiefs' Josh Simmons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Simmons was just finding his second wind, reaching the level of tenacity the Chiefs saw when they drafted him in the first round.

But only a month after the rookie left tackle returned to the team, his rookie season could be over. Andy Reid said Wednesday Simmons underwent surgery this week on his left wrist that will land him on injured reserve.

“And then we'll just see about the recovery on that,” Reid said Wednesday, noting that Simmons fractured and dislocated the wrist. “See where it goes from there.”

Reid stopped short of calling the injury season-ending, although he also wasn’t optimistic Simmons could return if the Chiefs earn a playoff berth.

“Yeah, we'll see how that goes,” Reid said on the return timeline. “They've got to wait just a little bit on that and see how that goes with his recovery. But there's always that chance.”

No. 1 defense coming to town against patchwork offensive line

The chances for the Chiefs (6-6) without a win this week all but evaporate. Per analyst Evan Kaplan, if Houston (7-5) beats Kansas City on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), the Chiefs’ playoff chances will drop from 55 to 14 percent.

Not only that but, in order to win, the Chiefs will have to overcome the league’s No. 1 defense, in both points and yards allowed, and they’ll have at least one new starting lineman and potentially three. Reid said Wanya Morris would likely replace Simmons in the starting lineup at left tackle, and rookie Esa Pole would replace Simmons on the 53-man roster.

Right side of line in bad shape, too

Reid also said two other starters, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and right guard Trey Smith, wouldn’t practice on Wednesday, “but they again, they're making progress going forward.”

Veteran Jaylon Moore would probably replace Taylor at right tackle, Reid said, if Taylor’s triceps injury keeps him out. And Mike Caliendo is again in line to replace Smith.

“The one positive is that two of the three played against them last year,” Reid said, noting that Caliendo and Morris saw action against the Texans in Kansas City’s Week 16 victory over Houston in 2024.

“They did a good job, and they know what they're up against. That's a great defensive front, great defense. I mean, all three levels are really good, and they're No. 1 in a lot of categories there, defensively.”

Reid said the team will know more as the practice week progresses whether Taylor or Smith will play against the Texans.

