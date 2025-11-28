How Chiefs Feel About Rest of Season After Pulverizing Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas – Patrick Mahomes was different after the latest Chiefs loss.

Following Thursday’s crushing 31-28 setback at Dallas, the quarterback showed more emotion than he had after any other game this year. He finished with four touchdown passes and a passer rating of 129.7.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

To put that in perspective, in 19 starts before this week, Mahomes was 18-1 with a passer rating that good or better – his only loss a 36-35 setback at Baltimore in 2021. And he'd never lost a game before Thursday in which he threw at least four touchdown passes without an interception (he's now 12-1 in those games, including playoffs).

“Yeah, he battled his tail off,” head coach Andy Reid said afterward. “Four touchdowns … those are hard to see, hard to look at when you lose a game, but he battled.”

The Chiefs will have to battle like never before – at least since they drafted Mahomes – if they want to play past their regular-season finale on Jan. 4. Their margin for error is thinner than anyone can remember.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“At the end of the day,” said Mahomes, who finished 23 of 34 for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, “we’ve gotta win every game now, and hope that's enough.”

Exactly.

They could win every game now and that still might not be enough.

“We're gonna play a lot of good football teams coming up,” the quarterback continued, “and if we're going to make the playoffs, we have to win them all. And that's got to be the mindset when we step into the building, when we get back.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Running table all that's left

The trouble is, that has been the mindset since the Chiefs came out of their bye two weeks ago at Denver. The Chiefs in three games since are 1-2. They’ve been outscored 73-70 in those three games.

Margins don’t get much thinner than that. Get ready for more of the same next week, when the Chiefs host Houston. Win or stay home in January from here on out.

“We go in every week thinking that,” Reid said. “In this business, you stress to get your gameplan down, and then practice it and go out and do it. So, there's no days off on that. It's competition, and you're giving it your all and I wouldn't expect anything less from the guys now.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Neither would Chris Jones. The All-Pro defensive tackle knows all the Chiefs’ chips are in.

“It's going to be very, very critical for us as a team that we need to make sure we execute,” he said after the loss. “For us, it's about honing in, coming closer together, relying on each other, pushing each other, also pulling the best out of each other.”

But this time, with everything on the line and no more second chances, will they respond? Jones didn’t hesitate.

“We’ll respond.”

