Chiefs-Cowboys Live Game Thread
ARLINGTON, Texas -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.
Pregame
Patrick Mahomes will get a pretty good seat for Thursday’s game in Dallas. And unlike his first trip to see a Cowboys game, he won’t have to sneak past the AT&T Stadium ushers to see action up close.
“Yeah, I went a good amount,” said Mahomes, who grew up less than three hours from the venue. “Once to the old stadium when I was really young, and then the new stadium once it was built.
“My dad, he’d get us into like the bottom area where the Cowboys come out. So, we'd get like the nosebleed seats and then just go down there the whole game. I don't think that's allowed, but it was really cool.”
Really cool this week, Mahomes said Tuesday, would be a much-needed victory for his team (6-5), which hasn’t played on Thanksgiving since 2006.
But before kickoff, a few appetizers…
Tune in today to watch the Chiefs fend off the Cowboys in what should be one of the day's most anticipated affairs.
