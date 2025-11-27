Chiefs-Cowboys Live Game Thread

ARLINGTON, Texas -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.

Pregame

Patrick Mahomes will get a pretty good seat for Thursday’s game in Dallas. And unlike his first trip to see a Cowboys game, he won’t have to sneak past the AT&T Stadium ushers to see action up close.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I went a good amount,” said Mahomes, who grew up less than three hours from the venue. “Once to the old stadium when I was really young, and then the new stadium once it was built.

“My dad, he’d get us into like the bottom area where the Cowboys come out. So, we'd get like the nosebleed seats and then just go down there the whole game. I don't think that's allowed, but it was really cool.”

Really cool this week, Mahomes said Tuesday, would be a much-needed victory for his team (6-5), which hasn’t played on Thanksgiving since 2006.

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But before kickoff, a few appetizers…

