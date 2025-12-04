What Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Games Are Telling Analysts

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of elimination, heading into Week 14. They have no margin for error anymore this season. The Chiefs sit at 6-6 and will need to win out to have a chance to get into the playoffs.

It has not been the season that they wanted to have up to this point, but they know it is not over and have one chance to make a run and get into the playoffs, where no one wants to see this team. The playoff is a different story, but for now, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in.

The Chiefs have been up and down this season. The consistency has come from quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again. He still needs help and has not been able to overcome everything that the Chiefs have been through this season. Mahomes has been solid for most of the season, and he will need something more in the last five games of the season, if he wants to keep his streak of at least going to the AFC Championship in each of this season since coming into the league alive.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waits for the snap against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mahomes is doing everything he can to give this team the best opportunity to be successful and win. Most things have not gone the way that Mahomes has wanted. He knows there is no excuse, and no one feels bad about the Chiefs. It is about getting back to playing team football and trusting each other to make plays. Everything cannot be only on Mahomes's shoulder. If that continues to happen, this team will be eliminated from the playoffs before it even gets started.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated has given his updated NFL quarterbacks rankings and he still has Mahomes as a top quarterback in the NFL. That might come as a surprise to many because of the season the Chiefs are having. Mahomes has been good, and it is hard to bet against him, especially when his back is against the wall. This will be the challenge that he has not faced in his career, and we are going to find out if they can overcome it.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last ranking: 1

" Mahomes has been brilliant this season, but he hasn’t been able to buoy the 6–6 Chiefs, who may need to win out for a playoff berth. With 22 passing touchdowns (26 total) and seven interceptions, Mahomes is spreading the ball around, having four receivers with at least 400 yards. He’s also second to Maye in EPA at +94.4, putting him well on track for his sixth season of +100 EPA and his first since winning the MVP award in 2022."

