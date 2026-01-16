Mahomes Details Heartbreaking Moments After Injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Perhaps to no one’s surprise, including his own, Patrick Mahomes thought he could return to the game.

Attempting to rally the Chiefs to a last-minute win against the Chargers, and keep alive Kansas City’s evaporating playoff hopes, Mahomes came down awkwardly on his left knee near the sideline.

“Yeah, obviously, I knew something had happened,” Mahomes remembered on Thursday afternoon, referring to the Dec. 14 game. “But once I was able to walk a little bit, I thought I might have a chance to kind of get back into the game. You kind of go into the tent, they do the test, and they want to take you back to the locker room.

“So, you don't know for sure. But when I was able to move, I asked the doctors if I could get a brace and just finish the game, but they wouldn't let me. And so, obviously, it kind of sunk in once the game ended.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Changing mindset from returning immediately to returning in nine months

Talk about an emotional roller coaster. Trailing the Chargers, 16-13, Mahomes had the Chiefs at the Los Angeles 46-yard line, a first-and-10 and the two-minute warning. Flushed out of the pocket, he rolled to his right with Da’Shawn Hand breathing down his neck. Even if he’d completed the pass after coming down awkwardly on his left knee, his young offensive tackle Chu Godrick was called for offensive holding.

But that penalty flag quickly became an afterthought as medical personnel tended to Mahomes on the Chiefs’ sideline. After he hobbled to the locker room, he took a ride across the parking lot to the team’s University of Kansas Health System Training Facility.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes watches the action from a suite during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“And then I was able to get the results from the MRI,” Mahomes said, “which is hard. But at the same time, you got to kind of flip the script fast, knowing that it’s going to take a quick turnaround to get to this season.”

Avoiding further damage, longer comeback

Even had Mahomes persuaded the Chiefs to brace him up and return in those final two minutes, and even had he pushed the game to overtime and kept alive Kansas City’s playoff quest, the aftermath would’ve been brutal.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The postgame MRI would’ve still revealed the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, he would’ve still been placed on injured reserve and, even worse, had Mahomes returned, he might’ve caused more damage to the knee and prolonged his 2026 return. Gardner Minshew still would’ve started the following week.

Mahomes underwent surgery the following day and the Chiefs clearly got the best-case scenario, despite the difficult circumstances.

“And so now, it's just motivating,” Mahomes said Thursday, “trying to push myself to, like I said, do the most as I can, as much as they’ll let me push myself to be ready for next year.”

