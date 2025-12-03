Where Latest Power Rankings Place Struggling Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped a tough game their last time out, and now they cannot drop any more if they want to make the playoffs. With five games left, the Chiefs will have to win out if they want a shot at continuing their dynasty.

The Chiefs have not had the season they wanted, and most of their games have come down to the wire, but this season, those one-score games have not gone the way of the Chiefs. That is one major difference this season, and that has not been a good sign.

When good teams are in close games, they find a way to win. That is what they say. For the Chiefs, they are not bad this season, but have also not shown the best version that we are used to seeing in the previous years. These last five games are their final chance to show why this team is still considered a top team in the National Football League . But for now, they are 6-6 and out of the playoff picture. It will not be an easier road, but it is one they accept the challenge for.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We are not used to seeing the Chiefs outside the top 10 in power rankings. But it feels like that is how it has been all season. The Chiefs' latest ranking is not a good one, and they will not be happy about it.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave his latest NFL Power Rankings, and he had the Chiefs slated at the No. 13 spot. That is a spot that you would not think the Chiefs will be in with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with the referees during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

13. Kansas City Chiefs (6–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 31–28

This week: vs. Texans

The Chiefs are backed up and facing a weekly do-or-die scenario in order to reach the playoffs. Andy Reid wants you to know that he’s going to…tickle your throat?...on every play between now and then? In all seriousness, don’t Urban Dictionary this one.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Up next for the Chiefs, they will host another team looking to make a playoff run at Arrowhead Stadium, the Houston Texans. The Texans are just ahead of the Chiefs in the hunt. This game is going to eliminate the losing team. The Chiefs have no margin for error, and we are going to see how they handle this type of pressure.

