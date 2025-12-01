Patrick Mahomes vs CJ Stroud: Early Quarterback Comparison

The Kansas City Chiefs are in dire need of a victory in Week 14 if they have any chance at making the playoffs. Sitting in third place in the AFC West and holding a 6-6 record, the Chiefs will have to run the table of their remaining opponents to have the best chance at making it.

To start the gauntlet, the Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in Week 14, led by young quarterback CJ Stroud. While Stroud has been injured this season, the Chiefs have to prepare as if he has been healthy all year. Therefore, a comparison between the two QBs is needed.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the two starting quarterbacks likely to play in Week 14, another must-win for Kansas City.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:

The Chiefs have fared well against the Texans historically, but with Houston owning a four-game winning streak going into this game against Kansas City, Mahomes will need to be on his A-game if he wants the offense to have success.

Mahomes has hands down been one of the Chiefs' best players this season. While some games are better than others, the two-time MVP has been impressive in his analysis of his wide receivers, and has given the Chiefs the best chance at victory each time.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greet each other after the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following the Chiefs' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Mahomes was asked if he knew the margin of error that is held over this roster's head, more specifically, if the Chiefs lose one game, their chances at the playoffs are stopped. Here's what he had to say.

Mahomes' Thoughts

"Yeah, I mean at the end of the day, you just got to win got to win every game now and and hope that's enough. So, I mean, we're going to play a lot of good football teams, um coming up. If we're going to make the playoffs, we're going to have to win them all. And that's got to be the mindset when we step into the building, when we get back," Mahomes said on Thanksgiving.

At the end of the day, as discussed in the podcast, the Chiefs are still in control of their own destiny, and this is just another game for Mahomes. He's played under the brightest of lights, and he's been able to succeed. In front of your home fans, it's now or never.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs controlling their destiny when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).