Former Chief Tyrann Mathieu Gets Real About the Franchise

The Kansas City Chiefs internally have to admit that things aren't going their way this season, as people externally tell them daily. However, this franchise has seen its successes and downfalls this season, even with a 6-6 record and a third place standing in the AFC West division.

However, for those who have seen and been a part of the highs of the franchise, such as former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, certain things stand out. Mathieu joined Kay Adams on The Kay Adams Show on Monday to drop a truth bomb on his former franchise.

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Tyrann Mathieu's Thoughts on the Chiefs

“One change I would like to see for next year,” Mathieu said to Adams. “I feel like they got so many holes. I would really like for them to get a running back that can really take that pressure off of [Patrick] Mahomes.”

“I feel like they got so many holes… I would really like for them to get a running back"



– Tyrann Mathieu on the Chiefs' biggest need for next year@Mathieu_Era | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/omQ64QeTs9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 1, 2025

The Chiefs' offense has seen a ton of success this season, regardless of having six losses on the campaign. The offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, has found its footing more times than not, as even when they lose, the losses are competitive.

However, Mathieu is right, the Chiefs have had a running back issue seemingly since Week 1 of the campaign. Whether it was Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, or Brashard Smith, the ground attack hasn't been explosive at all, rendering the early stages of the running game to be on the back of Mahomes.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Several mock drafts see the Chiefs adding to the running back room as early as the second round in 2026, and given that the franchise only has Smith under contract at the running back position going into the new season, they might as well take a chance on a college player then shop around in free agency.

Breece Hall was a name that floated around for the Chiefs at the trade deadline, but ultimately, he stayed with the New York Jets. Mathieu even told Adams that he thought the Chiefs would land Hall at the deadline. Imagine if they did, where would this team be now with an explosive young back?

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Remaining 5

The Chiefs have five regular season games left, meaning that the running back room has five regular season games minimum to make the case for themselves to either be resigned this offseason or showcase that they could thrive elsewhere. To this point, it hasn't been easy sailing for the Chiefs' RB Room.

