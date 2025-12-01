Three Potential 2026 NFL Draft Targets for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are still in the playoff hunt, as they sit in third place in the AFC West division with a 6-6 record. While their chances of making the playoffs are still alive, General Manager Brett Veach could easily be looking at the available prospects now that the college regular season has concluded.

Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings compiled a seven-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft with the current standings through Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, and here are the top three names that the Chiefs would hypothetically bring into the franchise come April.

1st Round, Pick 15: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers product in Peter Woods would be the first name to come off the board and to don a Chiefs uniform. After a strong season with the Tigers, where Woods had 30 total tackles, a collegiate career high, the Chiefs defense would be in luck if they landed a player of his ability.

"In Kansas City, Woods could trim back down to around 295 pounds and terrorize as a role-diverse pressure generator between 3-tech and 7-tech alongside Chris Jones. In that role, he has the explosiveness, power, torque, and motor to thrive," Cummings wrote.

2nd Round, Pick 49: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Carmine Bastone (1) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a clear running back issue as Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco both become free agents at season's end, and neither has been eye-opening this season. In Cumming's mind, Johnson being a second-round pick could be what the Chiefs need offensively in the ground game.

"Emmett Johnson is exactly what the Chiefs need at running back. At 5’11”, 200 pounds, one could argue he’s the best creator in the 2026 NFL Draft RB class. He combines unnatural spatial intelligence and contact sense with wicked agility and burst," Cummings wrote.

3rd Round, Pick 80: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs' wide receiving room would land an addition in the third round if this mock draft rings true, as Patrick Mahomes would find himself tossing to Clemson's Antonio Williams. In 2025, Williams collected 604 receiving yards in 55 receptions, scoring four touchdowns.

"The Chiefs need real separators at the WR position; there’s no skirting around it anymore. Antonio Williams is that kind of route-runner and physicality merchant, despite being undersized," Cummings wrote.

In 2024, the Chiefs added to the offensive line , but didn't take an offensive playmaker until taking Jalen Royals in the fourth round. In this mock draft, the Chiefs would see two offensive additions, which could be something they really need when the 2025 campaign is all said and done.

