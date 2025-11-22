What the Chiefs Learned in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 11, in a game that they absolutely needed to win. A win at Empower Field at Mile High would've given them the cushion they needed for the second half of the season.
The reality the Chiefs find themselves in is that if they don't win out the rest of the season, they will miss the playoffs for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career. Their roster isn't getting any younger, and it would be a huge missed opportunity if they aren't even given a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
Week 11 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article handing out grades to each team that played in Week 11. For the Chiefs, their poor performance against the Broncos earned them a solid C grade, with lots of room to improve in the future.
"Whenever the Chiefs need a win, they always seem to find a way to get it, but they finally ran out of magic. For one, the defense had problems against Denver, especially during a second half where the Broncos scored on four of their five possessions", said Breech.
The Chiefs boast a defense that's able to stop Bo Nix, as he struggled against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Nix simply stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park. He outplayed Mahomes in a pivotal matchup, and he's now 2 - 1 in his career against the Chiefs.
"Usually, Patrick Mahomes makes up for any defensive shortcomings, but the Broncos were ready for everything he threw at them. The Chiefs offense had two chances to put this game away in the fourth quarter, but went three-and-out on its final two possessions while totaling just 2 yards".
With this loss to the Broncos, the Chiefs are now 0 - 5 in one-possession games in 2025. This team was always known around the league as clutch, but that Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles may have taken more from this team than was initially thought. They look lifeless, and it seemed like they were getting it together once Rashee Rice came back, but they came back to Earth.
The Chiefs learned that they can't afford to keep games close this season, because the numbers show that they'll lose. If Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense don't go ballistic and establish a huge lead, they'd better hope their defense can come through.
