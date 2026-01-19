Why the Chiefs' AFC West Return Just Got Tougher

The 2025 NFL season was flipped on its head, specifically when it pertained to the Kansas City Chiefs, who failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

It was a tumultuous year for the Chiefs, who went 6-11 while finishing third in the AFC West and 12th in the conference. To make matters worse, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear, which puts his status for the start of 2026 in doubt.

With the Chiefs in the midst of a down season, there was an opportunity for another team within the division to claim the crown.

The Los Angeles Chargers looked primed to take the throne after starting the season 3-0, which included wins over the Denver Broncos and Chiefs during that stretch. However, offensive line injuries, which started in the offseason, derailed those hopes, as Justin Herbert was the most-hit quarterback in the league this season.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders were a total dumpster fire, finishing with the worst record in the NFL. That leaves the Broncos, who won resoundly won the AFC West with a 14-3 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Despite being viewed as the worst No. 1 seed in recent memory, Denver pulled off a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, advancing to the conference title game. With that being said, why is the Broncos' win on Saturday a worrisome sign for the Chiefs in 2026?

Denver's Defense is a Problem That Will Not Be Going Away

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' defense has been as advertised this season, leading the league with 68 sacks and causing havoc for opposing offenses. That was apparent against the Bills this weekend, as Denver forced five turnovers. Four of those were accounted by Josh Allen, who had his worst playoff performance in recent memory.

In most cases, when a defense is this loaded, there are several pieces out the door the following offseason. That is not the case for the Broncos, who have pass rusher Nik Bonitto and cornerback Patrick Surtain II each under contract for the forseeable future. In addition, there are multiple other pieces on the defense who will be on the roster through next season.

With Bo Nix still on his rookie contract potentially for another three years, Denver have the flexibility to operate with an aggressive and steadfast mindset during that timeframe. The Broncos can continue loading up the roster in free agency.

Bo Nix Still Has Room to Grow

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although Denver won and advanced to the next round, it almost feels like a loss, as Nix suffered a fractured ankle, which requires surgery and will end his season indefinitely. The Broncos will roll out Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.

Regardless, the second-year quarterback made some timely throws down the stretch to push Denver over the edge. While Nix could already be near his ceiling, as long as he play cleanly and takes care of the ball, this defense can carry the load for the next couple of seasons.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We will not see the 25-year-old quarterback on the field until next season, which a bummer for the Broncos, who are now unlikely to win the Super Bowl without their starting quarterback available.

Chiefs Kingdom, on goal-to-go, you want to punch it in for a touchdown, not settle for a field goal. So, keep that browser here and score by getting our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest analysis each morning …SIGN UP HERE NOW.