What Should the Chiefs Prioritize in the 2026 NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at 5 - 5 on the year, and they're projected to have their best pick in the draft in a long time. The 2026 NFL draft will be vastly important to the livelihood of the Chiefs' dynasty, as a bad draft class could end their dynasty for good.
This season has shown that the Chiefs can no longer be bailed out by Patrick Mahomes' greatness, and they need to surround him with more talent. Next season's draft is a perfect way to do that, but which prospect should they be taking a look at?
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Mike Renner is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his 4th iteration of a mock draft, where he attempts to predict how the draft will go. For the Chiefs, they're predicted to repeat the 2025 NFL draft by taking an offensive lineman in the first round. This time, it's Francis Mauigoa who's predicted to be added to the Chiefs' roster.
"If the Chiefs really don't make the playoffs, they'll be looking to revamp the offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes once again. Mauigoa is the perfect right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor. He'd form one of the league's best double-team combos with Trey Smith", said Renner.
The Denver Broncos were able to get unrelenting pressure on Mahomes in their loss, sacking him three times as well as eight quarterback hits. They made him uncomfortable in the pocket, which influenced his decision to throw a back-breaking interception in the red zone.
The Chiefs' decision to take Josh Simmons at the end of the first round of last season's draft has paid off immediately, and I think the same thing can happen if they take Mauigoa. Standing at 6' 6" and 335 pounds, he's an absolute unit that can anchor the right side of their offensive line.
The Chiefs need to surround Mahomes with talent, and taking an offensive lineman would do that. While I do think they need to address a running back, taking one with the 15th pick may be too rich for a team that still has Isiah Pacheco, and always seems to re-sign Kareem Hunt.
It's not a flashy pick, but it's the selection that needs to happen if the Chiefs want to be serious contenders for next season and beyond. Protecting Mahomes should be the priority, and while their offensive line has had its moments this season, it's clear they still need help.
