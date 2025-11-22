Where the Chiefs Rank Heading Into Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs are back to .500 after losing to the Denver Broncos on the road. They had a chance to tie or win the game in their last two possessions, but they came up empty against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Their record in close games this season is 0 - 5, which is indicative of how far this team has fallen from grace. They were 11 - 0 in one-score games last season, and if they want to sneak into the playoffs, they'll have to be near perfect for the remainder of the season.
Week 12 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article ranking each team ahead of Week 12. Despite losing to the Broncos, the Chiefs remain number two on the list for a second week consecutively, which shows the benefit of the doubt this team has earned.
"Alarm bells must surely be ringing in Kansas City. On one hand, the Chiefs aren’t playing poorly. The offense has struggled in its last two outings, but this version of the Chiefs’ offense probably has a higher ceiling than previous ones", said Valentine.
This Chiefs team has been playing poorly as of late, which explains their two-game skid. They can't afford not to show up against the Indianapolis Colts, because they will take advantage and cause Patrick Mahomes to lose three games in a row for the first time in his career.
"But after the 22-19 loss to the Broncos, the Chiefs are now 5-5 and officially on the outside looking in. They’re also four games behind the Broncos in the AFC West. The division feels all but gone, but if the offense — which still sits second in EPA per play — can lock in and make a run, Kansas City can push its way back into the playoffs via the wild card".
The good news for the Chiefs is that they aren't dealing with any major injuries, though Isiah Pacheco won't be available for Sunday's game against the Colts. This team still has championship DNA, and year after year, they've proven that as long as their foot's in the door, they have what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs.
They haven't been playing like the second-best team in the NFL, but that's their ceiling, one they can actualize if their offense locks in and reverts to form.
