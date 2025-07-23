Patrick Mahomes Has Nothing But Confidence in Veteran WR
The wide receiving room for the Kansas City Chiefs will be one to keep a close eye on this training camp, as the future of Rashee Rice and the number of games he will play in 2025 is unknown. Luckily for the Chiefs, they possess the best quarterback in the game in Patrick Mahomes; So things could be worse.
With Rice likely to be suspended for some time during the 2025 campaign, Chiefs training camp is crucial for other wide receivers to establish as much chemistry with Mahomes as possible. One of the veteran wide receivers in the room looking to bounce back this season is Hollywood Brown.
Brown missed all but two regular season games last season due to injury, but returned to the franchise for their playoff run. However, while it was nice to have him back, it was difficult for Mahomes to get things going with Brown as he hadn't been a part of the offensive game plan for the entire season.
For the remainder of training camp, expectations will be high for Brown as he looks to become a vital piece to the wide receiving room's success in 2025. Following the first practice day of training camp, Mahomes was asked about Brown and what he will mean to the offense this season.
"You can see at the beginning in training camp last year, and in that first, even the first play of preseason, he's gonna be someone that's gonna make plays for us," Mahomes told the media.
"Even though he wasn't playing, he was in those meeting rooms last year. So he has an understanding for how we do things. And then at the end of last year, kind of getting thrown in, he made some plays. And did some stuff in a very hard situation. So I'm excited for him."
The confidence didn't end with Brown, as Mahomes has high hopes for the entire wide receiving room in Kansas City.
"I'm excited for that whole room, man. It's a lot of talented guys. But they all, you can tell, truly care about each other and want each other to succeed. And so they want to go out there and prove themselves as much as I want to go out there and prove myself and the rest of this team. I'm excited for that whole group getting to showcase who they can really be."
