Chiefs Have Serious Rashee Rice Questions to Ponder

The Kansas City Chiefs ran into a bump in the road early in the 2025 season and could never get back to form after a shaky start. Their absence from the playoffs means it can be anyone's year to win it all, which goes to show how usually dominant they are.

Travis Kelce likely won't be on the team next season, and even if he's coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, he still holds a lot of gravity on the field. Patrick Mahomes isn't going to have a lot of weapons coming back from his injury. With that in mind, what do the Chiefs do about their star wide receiver Rashee Rice?

Troubled Future

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the recent allegations that have come against Rice, it's fair to question what his future with the Chiefs looks like. There's no doubt that when he's on the field, he's one of their best offensive weapons. However, too often in his young career has it been a matter of if.

He already started the year with a suspension that cost the Chiefs some of those early games, and he's also injury-prone when he's on the field. In the last two seasons, he's only played 12 games and has yet to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in his career.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Rice only had 571 yards on 53 catches and five receiving touchdowns to go along with it. Though he only went past 100 yards once in a game, he had two games where he scored twice. He's an asset to their team, but with how unavailable he is and his off-the-field antics, it isn't hard to see them letting him go after 2026.

Andy Reid has to have a precise plan for this team going forward if they want to get back to their dynasty status. That can't include a receiver who can't stay on the field for all of his decisions outside of it. A head coach can't control what a player does off the field, but he does decide whether he wants to bring all of that with him into the locker room.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Their lack of receivers makes this an even tougher decision for the Chiefs' coaching staff. Who knows if Hollywood Brown will be on the team next season, and they'd have to rely on players like Jalen Royals and Xavier Worthy making a huge jump to feel comfortable replacing him in their offense.

The situation with his allegations is still unfolding, but Rice's days in Kansas City may be numbered from here on out.

