Chiefs Veteran WR Shares His Gratitude Towards the Franchise
The Kansas City Chiefs were excited to have veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown join the roster last season, until a freak accident sidelined him for the majority of the 2024 season. Returning down the stretch, Brown was used sparingly throughout the offense.
Following the Chiefs' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the plan was clear when it came to the wide receiving room. The Chiefs weren't explosive downfield last season, which came due to a weak offensive line and a lack of playmaking wide receivers.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs' front office felt it was best to re-sign Brown to a contract, as his 2024 deal never lived up to expectations, due to his injury. While Brown was able to return for the playoffs, the veteran wide receiver revealed what kept his spirits high during a hard time.
"I really leaned on my faith,” Brown said on Tuesday to the media. “I was coming back really just trying to help whichever way I could. And that was my mindset, and that helped carry me through the end of last year. So, I was just really grateful that I even had the opportunity to come back.”
Brown has shown in the past with his previous teams that he can be a reliable asset on the receiving side of the ball. Now with Brown returning, as well as Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' offense should be able to reach that explosiveness they lacked last season.
For Brown, he just needs to stay as healthy as he can ahead of the season and throughout. His presence was greatly missed last season, as the Chiefs Kingdom never truly got the chance to see what Brown can bring to this offense. But according to the veteran, he's back to give it his all.
"I'm back 100 percent, doing my offseason work," Brown said. "God willing, a healthy season, it’s my number one goal, just being able to really showcase what I can do. That’s all I’m looking to do.”
Before joining the Chiefs, Brown was coming off the worst season statistically in his career, as he totaled 574 receiving yards in 51 receptions, through 14 games played with the Arizona Cardinals. With that being the last known full season of Brown, the motivation is evident to move forward.
