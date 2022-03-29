Better, Worse or More Diverse? Chiefs’ Offense Will Look Different in 2022

For better or worse, the Chiefs will see quite a bit of change on offense this season.

As the age-old saying goes: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's been the line of thinking in regards to the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in recent years. Even after wide receiver Sammy Watkins departed via free agency and the club failed to replace his production directly, Kansas City scored more points than all but three other teams in 2021.

Through inconsistent stretches from everyone ranging from Patrick Mahomes and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams to receivers Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, it didn't matter. At the end of the day, the Chiefs always had a good chance to beat anyone in the league. They had Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, after all.

Now, only two members of that once-in-a-lifetime trio remain.

Hill is no longer in the picture, as he's now a member of the Miami Dolphins. Before he was traded, the Chiefs acquired wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to add a dynamic to their offense. After the Hill trade, general manager Brett Veach brought in speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling to add another. While neither player is capable of replacing Hill, both can combine to add a diverse set of skills to Andy Reid's offense.

Smith-Schuster, who's a well-built 6'1", 215 pounds, is able to do a little bit of everything. He thrives when he's able to use his route-running prowess, awareness, physicality and timing to win from the slot, but he can also play on the boundary. Valdes-Scantling, a 6'4" wideout with elite speed, can take the top off of just about any defense. He's also tough to bring down after the catch and can make plays over the middle of the field. Smith-Schuster will be a security blanket for Mahomes, and Valdes-Scantling will be the team's closest thing to Hill in regards to verticality.

There's another area in which the Chiefs' newest wide receivers can assist, though. Not only are Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling the offense's biggest targets not playing the tight end position, but they're also plus run blockers. That very well could signal better days ahead for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he's not the only member of the backfield who will benefit from the change. Ronald Jones should, too.

Jones, who has two seasons with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards under his belt, was recently signed to a one-year contract. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and USC Trojans standout is known for his tough running style, and his proficiency between the tackles jumps off the page. Jones will enjoy having towering wide receivers paving the way for him near the line of scrimmage and in the open field. The Chiefs' signing of him also represents a potential philosophical shift in Kansas City, and it's one that was foreshadowed last offseason.

A year ago, the Chiefs completely revamped their offensive line and shifted from an athletic unit that was more of a finesse group to one built on strength and power. Despite that, the team stuck with plenty of zone-run concepts that weren't working particularly well given the personnel on the field. It wasn't the offensive line's fault necessarily, as Edwards-Helaire and Williams simply didn't have the burst to churn out positive gains in those situations. Now, with Jones coming aboard and bigger bodies being on the field overall, it seems as if the Chiefs may finally lean into power runs instead of resisting them.

Screen passes are another thing to monitor. Hardman is at his best when he's weaponized in a variety of ways, and the Chiefs' screen game was extremely limited in 2021. Expanding it (or simply bringing it back in general) could do wonders for his production. It also fits the strengths of Smith-Schuster and Edwards-Helaire. Reid and Mahomes have relied a bit too heavily on the run-pass option (RPO) in the recent past. Straying from that some would keep defenses honest and make Mahomes' life a bit easier.

As the offensive roster is currently constructed, the 2022 Chiefs may not be as talented as the 2021 Chiefs. They just lost one of the best playmakers in NFL history, for crying out loud. On the other hand, the 2022 offense should be able to win in more ways than the 2021 offense. That's without Veach potentially adding another wide receiver into the fold this April in the draft. Variety is the spice of life and while the Chiefs' best unit lacks some of the kick it had merely a few weeks ago, it now has a diversification of ingredients in the pot. That's a start, even if there's more work to do.