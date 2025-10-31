Pennel Lays Out Timeline From August Release to Chiefs Return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Mike Pennel spoke from the podium after practice Friday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the last few months:
“It's been crazy, man. You know the NFL experience, though, so just glad to be back. A lot of trips, a lot of stops, but glad to be here.”
On how he found out the Chiefs were releasing him in August:
“It was everybody on the staff, but it's a business. At that time, I was grateful to be able to have an opportunity with the Bengals after that.”
On when he started to see that he likely wouldn’t finish the year in Cincinnati:
“Probably a little bit after the Jets game. Had some time to think, and was talking with my family and everything, and didn't really know what direction I was going to go after that. And then, after everything happened with the release, I talked to a few people, and they motivated me to see what opportunities were available. And this opportunity lined up.”
On his Eastern Kansas roots, being treated with chemotherapy as a child in Kansas City and returning to the area:
“I mean, my family is longstanding Kansas City Chiefs fans, even though we all bleed red; we bleed a little bit of yellow, too, for K.C. So, my family's here. The doctor that helped me when I went through chemo is here. So, it's always been an attachment to here. Everybody knows, I love K.C.”
On whether he felt comfortable walking back into the locker room:
“Oh, absolutely. When you've been somewhere this long, you have connections with everybody from the janitor, people that make the food, players, coaches. So, felt normal. So, I was just glad I'd be able to walk through those doors.”
On whether he watched Chiefs games when he could:
“Oh, I mean, always. I mean, I'm a student of the game. And, being on as many teams, I have a lot of friends who play. So, I'm always checking out games on Sundays and trying to catch everybody, my young guys, see if they're doing successful on other teams.”
On his third stint with the Chiefs, following a pair of midseason arrivals that wound up with Super Bowl victories:
“I mean, I didn't know that. … You guys knew that; that's a fact? … I don't know … However fate has it.”
On whether he asked for his release with Cincinnati:
“Yes.”
On the risks involved with asking for his release:
“I mean, with any business move in the NFL, there's no guarantee. So, there's always a risk. But I talked with the right people. I’m always confident in my abilities. So, we didn't know how long it would be. We didn't know the way we were going. Once we laid out all the options, talked to other people, I’m glad we made the right move.”
