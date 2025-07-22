SI All-Quarter Century Team Features Chiefs Travis Kelce
A staple for the Kansas City Chiefs has been star tight end Travis Kelce. When it is all said and done, Travis Kelce can go down as the greatest tight end of all time. Kelce has been hard to deal with for opposing teams. They do not worry about stopping him; they want to contain him. That is hard for any defense to do. Kelce has been something great to watch during his career.
Now, as Kelce is on the back end of his career, he still has a presence like always on the field. He is looking to win another Super Bowl before his career is over, even though he already has three of them. Kelce is like no other; he gives his team a boost of energy that is just different from the rest. Kelce will be in the Hall of Fame, and that will be fun to watch as well.
Sports Illustrated's recent put Kelce on their All-Quarter Century team.
Tight end
Kelce is a four-time first-team All-Pro, who set a tight end record with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has won three Super Bowls for the dynastic Chiefs. He received four first-place votes, barely edging Gronkowski for first-team honors.
Gronk won four Super Bowls (one with the Buccaneers) and has a better reputation as an exceptional blocker. He made four first-team All-Pro teams, with more seasons marred by injury. His 92 receiving touchdowns are third, behind Gates (116) and Gonzalez (96) among tight ends in the period.
Gonzalez led all tight ends since 2000 with 13,289 yards, with five of his six career first-team All-Pro selections in that span. The Hall of Famer led the league in receptions in ’04, the last time a tight end has done so.
If the Kansas City Chiefs have any thoughts of winning it all next season, they will have to be better than they were last season. And it all starts with the connection between star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his favorite target, Travis Kelce. We know that when they can get going, it is almost impossible for any defense to stop the Chiefs.
The Chiefs' offense looks to be good again next season. In 2024, the offense struggled, but next season, they will have one key player back to help. The Chiefs want to pass the ball more and create chances down the field.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.