What the Chiefs do in 2024 First-Round Re-Draft
Last season, the chemistry wasn't there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wide receivers. Mahomes did his best with the receivers he had, but he could not overcome all the receivers' injuries last year. But that is why Mahomes feels like they have some special talent with the receivers that got hurt, and he wants to run it back with them.
The Chiefs' offense must look completely different next season in terms of their passing attack. If many other NFL teams are going to fear the Chiefs' offense, it will be because they can complete the long ball down the field to score points fast. The Chiefs have been missing that for the last few seasons, but in 2025, they want to get it back in their playbook.
But one wide receiver that stepped up huge for the Chiefs in his rookie season was Xavier Worthy. Worthy was selected by the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took him in the first round, and they knew they were getting a good receiver.
Worthy was expected to take a smaller role in his rookie season, but after the Chiefs suffered injuries, Worthy was the No. 1 receiver in the second half of the last season, and he played well.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently did a re-draft of the 2024 NFL Draft and he had the Chiefs taking Worthy once again.
28. Kansas City Chiefs (from BUF)
- Original pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Re-draft pick: Worthy
Worthy struggled to find consistency during the first half of his rookie season but emerged as a consistent, highly targeted weapon for Patrick Mahomes. He finished in the top seven among rookies in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and he saved his best for last, logging eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Worthy is a legitimate breakout candidate with a high ceiling in 2025.
Worthy is going to be a big-time playmaker heading into his second season in the NFL. Worthy can be on his way to being one of the best young wide receivers in the league. Next season, it is going to be good for him to build more chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
