2024 NFL Re-Draft Rounds 1-2: It’s a QB Swap at the Top
It’s a bit of an unspoken rule that NFL teams often wait three years before truly evaluating a draft class.
Perhaps it’s because fifth-year option decisions are required after Year 3. Or maybe because others merely need time to acclimate, adjust to NFL coaching and put it all together.
But sometimes, a three-year luxury doesn’t exist.
The prospects within the 2024 NFL draft are now heading into their second professional training camp. They’ve had an entire 18-week season and, for some, additional postseason action. Now, they have the opportunity to build on their progress and validate their team’s belief.
Before looking ahead, though, Sports Illustrated reviewed the past and re-selected the first two rounds from 2024.
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR)
- Original pick: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Re-draft pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
Williams battled staff inconsistency in his first year in Chicago, but in a Ben Johnson-led offense, he should have every chance to change the narrative about the top of the 2024 quarterback class. However, there’s no denying Daniels, who won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was the best first-year passer. Daniels dazzled with 3,568 passing yards and 891 rushing yards, totaling 31 touchdowns while leading the Commanders to the NFC title game.
2. Washington Commanders
- Original pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Re-draft pick: Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
The Commanders altered their trajectory with Daniels, who deservingly jumped to the top spot in the re-draft. Maye, who went No. 3 versus No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, is a fascinating debate, but Maye gets the nod. The 6' 4", 225-pounder completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 13 games and 12 starts. With a new coaching staff and revamped receiving corps, Maye figures to take a step forward in 2025.
3. New England Patriots
- Original pick: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Re-draft pick: Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
It isn’t easy to properly evaluate Williams’s rookie season in Chicago, but the collective sample size was enough to justify a two-pick slide. He passed for 3,541 yards and eclipsed 4,000 yards from scrimmage, and he tossed 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions, though Chicago’s offense underperformed relative to its talent level. Williams has the ingredients to take a substantial step forward in 2025, and he delivered encouraging flashes, but he needs to find more consistency this fall.
4. Arizona Cardinals
- Original pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Re-draft pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
Thomas finished one spot ahead of Malik Nabers in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and led all rookie receivers with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His 87 receptions finished third-best among all first-year players. Harrison had a solid rookie season and should be a premier piece in Arizona’s offense moving forward, but Thomas led the way in a deep 2024 receiving class.
5. Los Angeles Chargers
- Original pick: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Re-draft pick: Alt
Not only did Alt have to adjust to the speed of NFL defensive linemen, but he also had to do so after switching from left tackle in college to right tackle as a professional. Alt wasn’t perfect—he allowed six sacks and committed eight penalties, per Pro Football Focus—but he did enough to inspire confidence that he’ll be a long-time reliable strongside protector for Justin Herbert.
6. New York Giants
- Original pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Re-draft pick: Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
The Giants considered drafting a quarterback in the first round in 2024 but ultimately chose to stick with Daniel Jones, who was ultimately released in November. Perhaps ’25 first-round signal-caller Jaxson Dart will reward New York’s patience, but Nix finished third in rookie of the year voting and has the intangibles to fit the spotlight.
7. Tennessee Titans
- Original pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
- Re-draft pick: Latham
Latham battled the usual growing pains that come with a rookie offensive lineman, but he received a significant dose of experience. He started all 17 games at left tackle, allowing seven sacks and committing 10 penalties, per Pro Football Focus. Tennessee is moving Latham to right tackle in 2025, and there’s legitimate optimism he can build on a promising—but, at times, frustrating—opening season.
8. Atlanta Falcons
- Original pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
- Re-draft pick: Penix
The Falcons didn’t anticipate Penix being their starting quarterback in 2025—or even for the last three games of ’24 on merit alone—but that’s the way the cards fell. Atlanta remains enamored with Penix’s arm talent, and he’s finding his voice as a leader this summer. The Falcons believe Penix has the tools to lead a playoff push this year and be their franchise quarterback moving forward—so, despite mass criticism for bypassing defenders in 2024, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot’s bet paid off.
9. Chicago Bears
- Original pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Re-draft pick: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
Nabers ranked second among rookies with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and tied for fourth with seven touchdown receptions despite suboptimal quarterback play in New York. Odunze had a fair season in an underwhelming offense, and Chicago should be excited about what his future holds—but Nabers, who finished fifth in rookie of the year voting, is a superior player.
10. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
- Original pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
- Re-draft pick: McCarthy
McCarthy may be the hardest player to slot in a re-draft after he missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus sustained in his first preseason game. But with five quarterbacks already off the board and the Vikings publicly voicing their support for McCarthy, keeping this pick the same feels right for now.
11. New York Jets (from MIN)
- Original pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Re-draft pick: Fashanu
Fashanu, a college left tackle, played both tackles and right guard during his rookie season, and he fared well. Fashanu wasn’t a consistent starter for the Jets until Week 11, and a foot injury cost him the final two games of the season, but he allowed only one sack and four quarterback hits in seven starts, per Pro Football Focus. Fashanu will be the Jets’ starting left tackle this fall, and his quality play—albeit in a small sample size—was encouraging enough for New York to repeat its original decision.
12. Denver Broncos
- Original pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
- Re-draft pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
Nix was the sixth and final quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 draft, but he exceeded expectations and, ultimately, surpassed his original draft slot. Consequently, he’s off the board early in a re-draft, but Bowers is a terrific consolation prize. He caught 112 passes, the most by any rookie in NFL history, and finished with 1,194 receiving yards, the most by a rookie tight end. Denver signed Evan Engram in free agency, a move it could’ve done without if Bowers had already been on the roster.
13. Las Vegas Raiders
- Original pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- Re-draft pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
With Bowers off the board to an AFC West rival one spot prior, the Raiders opt for another quality young pass catcher. Heralded as an elite prospect out of Ohio State, Harrison had an inconsistent but collectively solid debut season. He finished fifth among rookie receivers with 62 catches and 885 receiving yards, while his eight touchdown grabs were tied for the second most.
14. New Orleans Saints
- Original pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Re-draft pick: Fuaga
Fuaga impressed the Saints’ prior coaching staff across 17 starts at left tackle last season, allowing six sacks and nine quarterback hits while being penalized 10 times, according to Pro Football Focus. Fuaga may move back to right tackle, where he played at Oregon State, in 2025, but regardless, he’s entrenched as a promising young blocker on the Saints’ offensive line.
15. Indianapolis Colts
- Original pick: Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA
- Re-draft pick: Jared Verse, edge, Rams
Verse won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he certainly outplayed several picks ahead of him, but the Colts wouldn’t complain. Indianapolis received encouraging flashes from Latu, but Verse was the best pass rusher in a class with several top performers. He recorded 77 pressures in the regular season, fourth-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Including the postseason, Verse had 89 pressures, the most in the league. He had just 4.5 sacks, but Verse’s disruptive impact was evident each week.
16. Seattle Seahawks
- Original pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
- Re-draft pick: Braden Fiske, DT, Rams
Murphy generated considerable predraft buzz as an athletic, penetrative interior defensive lineman, but no rookie defensive tackle wreaked more havoc in 2024 than Fiske, who led all rookies with 8.5 sacks. Fiske, a second-round pick by the Rams, finished third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and Seattle would surely rather have him on its defensive line than face him twice each season.
17. Minnesota Vikings (from JAX)
- Original pick: Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama
- Re-draft pick: Chop Robinson, edge, Dolphins
Robinson quietly had an impressive season in Miami, compiling six sacks—second-most among rookies behind Fiske—and 14 quarterback hits. The Vikings didn’t play Turner much down the stretch, though he steadily improved as the season progressed and had two of his three sacks in Minnesota’s final four regular-season games. Still, if Minnesota wanted to reinvest in its pass rush, Robinson is a better choice.
18. Cincinnati Bengals
- Original pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- Re-draft pick: Mims
The Bengals could certainly tap into a defensive class with all but three names still available, but Cincinnati’s offensive line—and protecting Joe Burrow—remains a focus. Mims had a solid rookie campaign, starting 13 of 15 games while allowing four sacks and five hits, per Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati drafted Mims in part due to his lofty ceiling, and he’s done nothing to quell the team’s initial optimism.
19. Los Angeles Rams
- Original pick: Jared Verse, edge, Florida State
- Re-draft pick: Laiatu Latu, edge, Colts
With both of their productive rookie defensive linemen already off the board, the Rams are forced to pivot, but Latu is an excellent option. Though he wasn’t as disruptive, Latu nearly matched Verse’s sack total with four, and he added 12 quarterback hits. The Rams have been one of the best organizations at quickly developing pass rushers—defensive tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young combined for 17 sacks in 2023—and Latu has the tools to be a good one.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Original pick: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington
- Re-draft pick: Zach Frazier, C, Steelers
Is this cheating? Perhaps. Frazier was the Steelers’ second-round pick in 2024, and he had a brilliant rookie campaign handling the middle of Pittsburgh’s offensive line. He allowed only one sack and 12 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus, while starting all 15 of his appearances. This one requires no projection or jersey swaps.
21. Miami Dolphins
- Original pick: Chop Robinson, edge, Penn State
- Re-draft pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Eagles
Mitchell finished second in rookie of the year voting, three spots ahead of Robinson. The Dolphins didn’t spend early capital on a cornerback in the 2025 draft, and with Jalen Ramsey traded to the Steelers, Miami needs a young, shutdown perimeter corner. Mitchell fits the bill. He had a terrific rookie season in Philadelphia, capped by a pair of interceptions during the Eagles’ playoff run.
22. Philadelphia Eagles
- Original pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
- Re-draft pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Eagles
The Eagles restocked their future at cornerback during the 2024 draft but don’t get the same tandem this time around. DeJean, a fourth-place rookie of the year finisher, started all four of Philadelphia’s postseason games and etched his name into team history with a 38-yard pick-six in the Super Bowl. The Eagles would surely love to make similar memories moving forward.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN through CLE and HOU)
- Original pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
- Re-draft pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
The Jaguars nailed the Thomas pick, so much so that he went off the board 19 picks before they had a chance to get him again. Odunze, however, is talented enough to produce at a similar level. The draft’s ninth pick, Odunze finished sixth among rookies with 734 receiving yards and seventh with 54 receptions while adding three touchdown grabs.
24. Detroit Lions (from DAL)
- Original pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
- Re-draft pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Ravens
Arnold had a rocky rookie season, while Wiggins impressed when he was thrust into significant action during Baltimore’s final 10 games. Wiggins started the Ravens’ last four contests, and he finished 16th in the league with eight pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus. Lanky, athletic and instinctive, Wiggins has all the tools to be a breakout star in 2025.
25. Green Bay Packers
- Original pick: Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona
- Re-draft pick: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
The Packers broke a 23-year drought when they selected Texas receiver Matthew Golden in the first round. They could’ve—and, in retrospect, should’ve—snapped the streak a year prior. Morgan played in only six games with one start as a rookie, succumbing to a season-ending shoulder injury at the halfway point. McConkey, meanwhile, went from second-round pick to the NFL’s 10th-leading receiver regardless of age, accumulating 1,149 yards in 2024.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Original pick: Graham Barton, C, Duke
- Re-draft pick: Barton
Barton started all but one game at center for the Buccaneers in 2024, and while he battled his penalties—he led all centers with 13, according to Pro Football Focus—he was a steady blocker and leader in the middle. Barton allowed only one sack and two quarterback hits, per PFF, and should take another step forward with experience. Centers, in particular, have a lot on their plate from a communication standpoint, and increased comfort in that regard should lead to better results for Barton.
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
- Original pick: Darius Robinson, edge, Missouri
- Re-draft pick: Dallas Turner, edge, Vikings
The Cardinals took a swing on Robinson’s traits, but he didn’t get much of a chance to prove them right in 2024. Robinson sustained a calf injury during the preseason and missed the first 11 games of the season, and later stating that he was never fully healthy. He finished his rookie season with 10 tackles and one sack. Perhaps Robinson delivers on expectations as he gets healthier, but Turner had three sacks and owns a better bag of tools.
28. Kansas City Chiefs (from BUF)
- Original pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Re-draft pick: Worthy
Worthy struggled to find consistency during the first half of his rookie season but emerged as a consistent, highly targeted weapon for Patrick Mahomes. He finished in the top seven among rookies in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and he saved his best for last, logging eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Worthy is a legitimate breakout candidate with a high ceiling in 2025.
29. Dallas Cowboys (from DET)
- Original pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- Re-draft pick: Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers
Guyton had a difficult rookie season, allowing six sacks and committing 18 penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. Dallas could pivot elsewhere for offensive line help. Still, Legette would be a quality long-term complement to CeeDee Lamb, and Legette’s presence would’ve reduced the need for the Cowboys to trade for George Pickens. Legette caught 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns, each ranking inside the top 10 among rookie wideouts.
30. Baltimore Ravens
- Original pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
- Re-draft pick: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Texans
After a strong finish to his rookie campaign, Wiggins warranted a move up the board, but Baltimore lands a terrific secondary option. Lassiter, a second-round pick by the Texans, finished 10th in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after notching three interceptions—tied for the third-most among rookies—and 10 passes defended in 2024. Fluid and competitive, Lassiter has the skill set of a Ravens corner.
31. San Francisco 49ers
- Original pick: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
- Re-draft pick: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Ravens
Pearsall had a resilient rookie season marked by an explosive closing stretch, and he’s worthy of landing back in San Francisco in a re-draft, but Rosengarten gets the nod. The 49ers don’t have a clear succession plan for left tackle Trent Williams, nor an immediate replacement for right tackle Colton McKivitz, who’s a free agent in 2026. Rosengarten allowed four sacks in ’24, per PFF, en route to earning a spot on the All-Rookie team for his work at right tackle.
32. Carolina Panthers (from BUF through KC)
- Original pick: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
- Re-draft pick: Calen Bullock, S, Texans
No rookie tallied more interceptions than Bullock, who tied for sixth league-wide with five. He added 54 tackles and 11 passes defended while finishing eighth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. With Legette already selected and Carolina’s secondary in need of playmakers, Bullock’s turnover production and run defense fit a need and make sense to close the opening frame.
ROUND 2
33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
- Original pick: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
- Re-draft pick: Coleman
Coleman did enough to keep his spot, but not convincingly. He had a fine rookie season, catching 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns, but apart from a 125-yard game against the Titans in Week 7, he didn’t develop into the type of weapon Josh Allen anticipated. The Bills added to, but didn’t overhaul, their receiver room this offseason, and Coleman is in line to start with hopes of delivering on the expectations his vibrant personality helped create.
34. Los Angeles Chargers (from NE)
- Original pick: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
- Re-draft pick: Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers
Pearsall made his NFL debut in Week 7 after recovering from a gunshot wound, making 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown in his first three games before catching just two passes in his next five appearances. Pearsall caught at least four passes in the final three games, scored touchdowns in the last two, and had a career-high 141 receiving yards against the Lions in Week 14. He’s still a question mark, but he’s proven capable, and with McConkey playing his way into a higher draft slot, Pearsall would be a quality bet in Round 2.
35. Atlanta Falcons (from AZ)
- Original pick: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
- Re-draft pick: Jonah Elliss, edge, Broncos
A consensus All-American out of Utah with NFL bloodlines, Elliss went to Denver as a third-round pick and produced at a fair clip in a rotational role. The 6' 2", 246-pounder recorded five sacks, third-most among rookies, to go along with six quarterback hits. In Atlanta, he’d get to reunite with his older brother, Kaden, a starting inside linebacker. Orhorhoro, meanwhile, was a healthy scratch in four games and missed five others due to injury. He’s in line for a bigger role in 2025, but it’s fair to assume Atlanta would consider other options.
36. Washington Commanders
- Original pick: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Re-draft pick: Mike Sainristil, CB, Commanders
Washington selected Sainristil at No. 50, but after the former Michigan standout led all rookies in tackles last season, he’s a higher-valued draft commodity. Sainristil, who added two interceptions and finished ninth in the defensive rookie of the year race, shined at outside and nickel corner, and his skill set—armed with tenacity and playmaking instincts—projects favorably moving forward.
37. New England Patriots (from LAC)
- Original pick: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
- Re-draft pick: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Packers
The Patriots need to add speed, athleticism and playmaking at linebacker, and Cooper, an All-Rookie team selection, provides it. The 6' 2", 229-pounder played less than 40% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps in each of the first five games but earned a larger role, ultimately starting the last four contests, including a playoff loss to Philadelphia. Cooper tallied 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception in the regular season. Polk, conversely, caught just 12 passes for 87 yards in 15 games.
38. Tennessee Titans
- Original pick: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- Re-draft pick: Sweat
The 6' 4", 366-pound Sweat proved to be more than a lane-clogger in 2024. He started 16 of 17 games and recorded 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hits and 19 hurries en route to an All-Rookie team selection. The Titans have a legitimate piece to the middle of their defensive line in Sweat, who more than justified his spot as a second-round choice.
39. Los Angeles Rams (from CAR through NYG)
- Original pick: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
- Re-draft pick: Renardo Green, CB, 49ers
Fiske had a rookie-leading 8.5 sacks in 2024 and subsequently went 23 picks higher. So, instead, the Rams pivot to a record-breaking rookie from their division in Green, whose 13 pass breakups set a new mark for 49ers rookies. Green started seven of San Francisco’s final nine games, and he’s destined to retain that spot in ’25. The Rams need both short- and long-term answers at corner, and Green would check both boxes.
40. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS through CHI)
- Original pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
- Re-draft pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Lions
The Eagles nabbed DeJean with their first-round pick in the re-draft, and considering the success of their real-life cornerback double dip, why not follow the blueprint in the re-draft? Arnold has all the talent to be a successful cornerback in the NFL, and he flashed in 15 starts as a rookie. However, Arnold struggled with penalties early as a pro and had coverage inconsistencies throughout the season. He’s more than capable of living up to his first-round expectations and will get the opportunity to start again in 2025, but he has to capitalize.
41. New Orleans Saints (from GB through NYJ)
- Original pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Re-draft pick: McKinstry
McKinstry started the final eight games of his rookie season and is in line to start full-time this fall. He’s athletic, instinctive and improved in coverage as 2024 progressed. There are plenty of other options at corner that New Orleans could consider in this scenario, but the growth McKinstry made and the tools he possesses create optimism that he can be a long-term answer on the perimeter.
42. Houston Texans (from MIN)
- Original pick: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
- Re-draft pick: Dominick Puni, OG, 49ers
The Texans were heavily connected to offensive linemen with the versatility to play tackle and guard in 2025, ultimately adding tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round. But Houston still needs a long-term answer at guard, and the 49ers appear to have one in Puni. After six college seasons at tackle, Puni kicked inside and played right guard for the 49ers. He adapted quickly, making the NFL’s All-Rookie team.
43. Arizona Cardinals (from ATL)
- Original pick: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
- Re-draft pick: Tarheeb Still, CB, Chargers
Melton made significant strides as a cover corner in his rookie season, and he started Arizona’s last two games, doing enough to warrant another look, Still, a fifth-round pick who had four interceptions for the Chargers, rightfully earns the spot. A 12-game starter who made 62 tackles last season, Still finished seventh in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting—the highest among all Day 3 draft picks.
44. Las Vegas Raiders
- Original pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
- Re-draft pick: Powers-Johnson
Powers-Johnson started the last 14 games of the season, and he’s set to start at center again this fall. He was steady as a rookie, allowing two sacks and three quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus, but he committed 14 penalties. The Raiders’ offense has much more firepower this season, and Powers-Johnson figures to play every snap. Las Vegas has no incentive to give that up.
45. Green Bay Packers (from NO through DEN)
- Original pick: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
- Re-draft pick: Jordan Morgan, OT, Packers
Cooper’s feverish finish to the 2024 campaign vaulted him up the board and out of reach for the Packers’ pick. So, Green Bay’s consolation? The team’s actual first-round pick in Morgan, who did enough in his injury-ravaged rookie season to be granted the right to compete for a starting job at left tackle and right guard this summer. Morgan must win one of those jobs to validate his stay in Green Bay, but his versatility and upside are worth the risk.
46. Carolina Panthers (from IND)
- Original pick: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
- Re-draft pick: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Brooks had one of the more heartbreaking tales of any member of the 2024 draft class. He missed the first 10 games of the season recovering from a torn ACL sustained late in his college career, and he tore his ACL again in his third NFL appearance. Irving led the entire rookie class with 207 carries for 1,122 yards and eight rushing touchdowns while adding 47 catches for 392 yards. He finished sixth in the rookie of the year race.
47. New York Giants (from SEA)
- Original pick: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
- Re-draft pick: Kamren Kinchens, S, Rams
Nubin started all 17 games for the Giants, but Kinchens, a third-round pick, had a tremendous rookie season for the Rams. He tied for the second-most interceptions by a rookie with four, headlined by a 103-yard pick-six, and he added 57 total tackles. At least from what 2024 showed, Kinchens is a better choice than Nubin.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Original pick: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
- Re-draft pick: Maason Smith, DT
After a slow start categorized by a string of healthy scratches, Smith turned the corner in the second half of Jacksonville’s disappointing 2024 season. He finished with three sacks and four quarterback hits, and the 6’ 5”, 305-pounder did enough to validate further optimism entering 2025.
49. Cincinnati Bengals
- Original pick: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
- Re-draft pick: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Commanders
Despite missing a majority of his first summer as a pro due to Jones fracture surgery on both feet, Newton played in 16 games with 11 starts in 2024. He flashed, logging two sacks, six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, and his disruptive skill set inside is a much-needed commodity in Cincinnati.
50. Washington Commanders (from PHI through NO)
- Original pick: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
- Re-draft pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Seahawks
Washington added Sainristil with its earlier second-round pick, and it still needed help on the defensive line. Murphy, the 16th pick, recorded only half a sack, one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss across 14 games and nine starts for the Seahawks. He slid substantially in the re-draft, but his talent is worth betting on.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Original pick: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
- Re-draft pick: Troy Fautanu, OT/G, Steelers
In what essentially proved to be as simple as swapping first- and second-round picks, Pittsburgh retains its promising duo on the offensive line. Fautanu missed all but one game due to a knee injury, but he’s expected to start at right tackle this fall, fulfilling the Steelers’ multi-year plan of reworking their front five.
52. Indianapolis Colts (from LAR)
- Original pick: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
- Re-draft pick: Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers
Mitchell caught more than two passes just twice in 2024. He flashed playmaking potential, but not more than McMillan, who caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns, the last of which tied for the second most among rookies. McMillan had a torrid closing stretch, logging 19 receptions for 242 yards and six touchdowns in the final five weeks of the regular season.
53. Washington Commanders (from PHI)
- Original pick: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
- Re-draft pick: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers
Bowers aside, Sanders, a fourth-round pick, led the rest of the rookie tight end class with 33 receptions for 342 yards in 2024. Sinnott played only 27% of Washington’s snaps as a rookie and caught just five passes for 28 yards, but he’s expected to see more action this fall. Regardless, from the sample size provided, Sanders is a better choice.
54. Cleveland Browns
- Original pick: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
- Re-draft pick: Kris Jenkins, DT, Bengals
Hall was suspended for the first five games due to a domestic violence arrest that was later reduced to disorderly conduct, and he sustained a torn MCL in Week 18. He flashed in between, but Jenkins, who had three sacks and five quarterback hits across 15 games and nine starts, had a better, smoother rookie campaign.
55. Miami Dolphins
- Original pick: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
- Re-draft pick: Paul
Paul started only three games as a rookie, though he played in 30% of Miami’s offensive snaps. He allowed three sacks and 15 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, while being penalized five times. Paul entered the NFL in need of development, and had a chance to learn during his rookie year, while also gaining a solid dose of on-field experience. Now set to be Miami’s starting left tackle this fall, he can validate the team’s belief in his potential.
56. Dallas Cowboys
- Original pick: Marshawn Kneeland, edge, Western Michigan
- Re-draft pick: Tyrone Tracy, RB, Giants
The Cowboys took a patchwork plan at running back in 2024 and appear to be doing so again in ’25. Tracy gives them an impact player to spearhead the group. A fifth-round pick by the Giants, Tracy finished second among all rookie running backs with 192 carries for 839 yards and five touchdowns, and added 38 receptions for 284 yards and another score. Dallas will face Tracy twice a year, but given a chance to rewrite the script, perhaps the Cowboys would prefer him on their sideline instead.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Original pick: Chris Braswell, edge, Alabama
- Re-draft pick: Jalyx Hunt, edge, Philadelphia Eagles
Braswell played in all 17 games as a rookie, but his playing time dwindled as the season progressed, and he finished with only 1.5 sacks. Hunt matched Braswell’s regular season total, but he added another 1.5 sacks in the Eagles’ four postseason games. Hunt’s stardom grew after sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, capping an encouraging run to end his first season. His arrow is pointing higher than Braswell’s entering 2025.
58. Green Bay Packers
- Original pick: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
- Re-draft pick: Tyler Nubin, S, Giants
Bullard had a productive campaign, logging 90 tackles while making 11 starts in 15 appearances. Bullard is a versatile piece in the back end of Green Bay’s defense, and he’d be a viable choice here, as is fourth-round Packer safety and rookie standout Evan Williams. Nubin, perhaps due to the Giants’ struggles, quietly had a stout season, starting all 13 appearances and registering 98 tackles and four tackles for loss.
59. Houston Texans
- Original pick: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
- Re-draft pick: Tykee Smith, DB, Buccaneers
The Texans addressed their offensive line earlier in the re-draft with guard Dominick Puni, but their secondary has gone untouched. And both of Houston’s actual defensive back selections—Lassiter and Bullock—went beforehand. Smith, however, is a fitting substitute. He finished 16th in rookie of the year voting after notching 54 tackles and a pair of interceptions across 13 games last season.
60. Buffalo Bills
- Original pick: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
- Re-draft pick: Bishop
Bishop started the Bills’ playoff loss to the Chiefs, making 10 tackles while playing every snap. He started four games during the regular season and is poised to start next to Taylor Rapp on the back end of Buffalo’s secondary this fall. Bishop didn’t do enough to warrant a higher slot, but he intrigued the Bills enough to get a chance at extended action this fall, and for that, both sides would likely accept the same draft day outcome.
61. Detroit Lions
- Original pick: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
- Re-draft pick: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., DB, Titans
Rakestraw has enjoyed an impressive summer leading into his second professional season. Still, he didn’t do enough as a rookie—he played only 46 defensive snaps in eight games during an injury-ravaged season—to warrant a spot above Brownlee, who started 14 games for the Titans. Brownlee had one interception, nine passes defended and seven tackles for loss as a playmaking nickel in Tennessee.
62. Baltimore Ravens
- Original pick: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
- Re-draft pick: Devaughn Vele, WR, Broncos
Vele proved to be one of the best value picks in the class, as the Broncos’ seventh-round choice caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns. Among rookies, Vele ranked 10th in receptions and receiving yards and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns. The Ravens need more pass catchers for Lamar Jackson, and with Rosengarten long off the board, Vele is a logical solution.
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF)
- Original pick: Kingsley Suamataia, OT/G, BYU
- Re-draft pick: Brandon Coleman, OT/G, Commanders
Suamataia had a challenging rookie campaign, starting just two games, and he’s competing for the starting spot at left guard this summer. He impressed at guard in the Chiefs’ season finale in 2024 and is attempting to reinvent himself inside. Coleman is partially doing the same, but with a better professional résumé, having started 12 games for the Commanders at left tackle last season. Coleman will move to guard, looking to build on a promising rookie year.
64. San Francisco 49ers (from KC)
- Original pick: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
- Re-draft pick: Jarrian Jones, CB, Jaguars
Green started on the perimeter for the 49ers, but their original plan was to put him at nickel corner before a late-August position change. Jones, meanwhile, impressed in the slot for Jacksonville down the stretch, but appears poised to move to the boundary in 2025. Green outplayed his draft slot and went 25 picks higher in the re-draft, but Jones is a solid consolation prize. The Florida State product had six pass breakups, one interception and two sacks in 2024.