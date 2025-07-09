Mahomes Has Confidence in the Chiefs' Wide Receiving Core
Last season, you could see that the chemistry wasn't there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wide receivers. Mahomes did his best with the receivers he had, but he could not overcome all the receivers' injuries last year. But that is why Mahomes feels like they have some special talent with the receivers that got hurt, and he wants to run it back with them.
The Chiefs' offense must look completely different next season in terms of their passing attack. If many other NFL teams are going to fear the Chiefs' offense, it will be because they can complete the long ball down the field to score points fast. The Chiefs have been missing that for the last few seasons, but in 2025, they want to get it back in their playbook.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lacked a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
"I think it is going to come from everywhere. "You got Rashee Rice, coming back, he looks great. You've got Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year, and you have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere. You add Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer. Noah Gray, a great tight end. And everyone that we added to all those different rooms. So many weapons."
"Let us go out there and just maximize it all. It is not going to be just one person. It is going to be the entire offense going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are ... At the same time, it is not the depth. It is going to be hard to make cuts because we have so many great wide receivers that we can be eight, nine deep, the guys I could see making the roster."
"That is what you want, you want competition. And we have that, and the coach has done a good job of bringing guys in. They have been competing."
