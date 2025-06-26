What the Future Could Hold for Chiefs' Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs have one more season to decide what they wish to do with future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the backbone for the Kansas City Chiefs since getting drafted, and has easily helped the Chiefs collect multiple Super Bowl championships with him on the roster.
Kelce knows that he's on the last leg of his contract with the Chiefs, which was the reason for speculation surrounding his potential retirement after last season. Now that Kelce is back, looking to prove he has more left in the tank, he has his sights set on winning another championship ring as a Chief.
"I got one year on this contract, I know that," Kelce said following mandatory minicamp. "We'll try and figure out something for next year. The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them, I can't see myself playing ever anywhere else. We'll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I'm focused on winning a championship this year."
There are two paths for the Chiefs and Kelce to go down. The first depends on what Kelce's decision is for his career following the upcoming campaign. Kelce isn't getting any younger, and should he see his statistics decline once more, perhaps it's better to hang up the cleats.
The other is depending on what direction the Chiefs franchise wishes to go with the tight end position. It's no secret that Kelce isn't the same player he was several seasons ago, but even with declining seasons, the Chiefs have still found their way to Super Bowl success.
If Kelce doesn't retire and has a good season in 2025, perhaps the Chiefs would be open to a return. However, should Kelce see his workload decrease, as well as his performance, the franchise may have no other option than to turn the page on Kelce in Kansas City.
No doubt that Kelce's leadership will eventually be missed when his career is over, but the Chiefs have the pieces to rely on once Kelce calls it. The likes of Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, and undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool are all promising players in the organization.
