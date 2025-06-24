Former NFL Star Sounds Off on Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has been a hot topic of conversation this offseason. Coming off another season that saw his statistics decrease, several fans, both in Kansas City and outside, are curious about how much Kelce has left in the tank going into the 2025 campaign.
As Kelce has revealed, he's slimmer and ready to play out the final year of his contract with the Chiefs. Regardless of Kelce not being as productive in years past, the Chiefs have found a way to make three straight Super Bowl appearances, winning two of them.
The Chiefs dynasty wouldn't exist if it weren't for Kelce's contributions to the franchise. While he isn't the star he once was, it should only give the Chiefs coaching staff optimism, knowing he isn't ready to hang up the cleats yet. So much so that even recently retired offensive lineman Terron Armstead had to give Kelce his flowers.
"Just a testament to Travis Kelce, he's the ultimate professional," Armstead said on Good Morning Football on Monday. "As you're getting older, getting up there in age, I just finished 12 years, the true professionals, you pay attention to those physical limits that come with age, you have to combat it."
"The fact that he's dropped the weight, that's what I started to do later in my career. Every year I tried to combat that physical changes that happens. He's a true professional."
Head coach Andy Reid doesn't expect Kelce's workload to decrease going into what could be his final season in the National Football League. Rather, coach Reid said that he will keep a close eye on what Kelce can and can't do any longer throughout the season. Luckily for Kansas City, it possesses Noah Gray as an option to fall back on.
However, Kelce spoke to the media confidently about his outlook going into the new campaign. His drive seems to still be there, as well as the bad taste that was left in his mouth from the Super Bowl LIX loss. Going into his 13th season in the NFL, all eyes will be on Kelce and how well he can combat a down season, as Armstead pointed out.
