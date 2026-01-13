Chiefs Sign Tight End, First Move Toward Potential Kelce Retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce said after the season he’d take a few weeks to decide on potentially playing a 14th year in the NFL.

“I think just being a regular human for a couple weeks,” Kelce said on last week’s edition of New Heights, “maybe a month or so, and try and figure out what I'm gonna do next in terms of my future in football. And I've talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand, at least right now.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tre Watson (49) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Carl Jones (43) and Chicago Bears safety Mark Perry (21) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taking nothing for granted

And at least right now, the Chiefs aren’t taking any chances. That’s why they made a move to add depth to Kelce’s position on Monday, signing Tre Watson to a reserve/future contract.

Even if Kelce decides to return, the future Hall of Famer is a free agent. And the Chiefs obviously liked what they saw in Watson.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Tre Watson (84) attempt to hurdle Auburn Tigers safety Sylvester Smith (19) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 6-5, 250-pound tight end from Texas A&M, Watson re-signed with Kansas City after spending his entire rookie season in the organization. Watson, 23, joined the Chiefs as a non-drafted free agent in May, then helped the club on its practice squad the entire year.

Practice-squad contracts for non-playoff teams like the Chiefs expired Monday morning, but Watson didn’t have to wait long. His new contract was on the books by day’s end.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tight ends on roster without Kelce

Watson joins a room that becomes largely young and inexperienced without the 36-year-old Kelce.

Veteran Noah Gray, 26, would inherit the starting role. Behind him would be Jared Wiley, 25, and Jake Briningstool, 23, in addition to Watson. That group has a combined 95 NFL games and 126 receptions – 83 and 124 of which, respectively, belong to Gray.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) talk against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Robert Tonyan, who initially joined the team as a practice-squad veteran in 2024 and enjoyed a promising preseason, never got many opportunities during the 2025 regular season. Now a free agent, Tonyan caught just one pass for 1 yard, despite playing in all 17 games.

Wiley, the Chiefs’ fourth-round selection in the 2024 draft, tore his ACL midway through his rookie season. A 6-6, 249-pound tight end out of TCU, Wiley played five games in 2025, with one reception for 4 yards.

Briningstool, a 6-6, 240-pound college free agent signed in May out of Clemson, spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Despite returning to practice late in the season, he wasn’t activated for any of the team’s final games.

