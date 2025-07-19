Young Chiefs Offensive Lineman Has the Potential to Shine
The Kansas City Chiefs may have had their struggles on the offensive line last season, but when looking at the depth they have now, the likelihood of the position improving is high. With several new faces, both from draft classes and free agency, the Chiefs need to prove that their offensive line shouldn't be downplayed any longer.
With Trey Smith recently signing an extension with the franchise, high hopes for center Creed Humphrey as he continues on his journey, and an up-and-comer in Josh Simmons, the offensive line has the pieces to be successful.
One player who isn't mentioned a lot when discussing the Chiefs' offensive line is the franchise's fifth-round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, Hunter Nourzad. Nourzad plays as the backup option to Humphrey, and seeing how successful Humphrey has been, it's common that Nourzad gets lost in the mix.
Nourzad was given a high prospect grade, as he's believed to be a good backup, while having the potential to develop into a starter. He was projected to go in the fourth round, but the Chiefs were able to draft him a round later.
"Broad and powerful with thick hips and adequate length for the position. The Cornell transfer not only possesses NFL-caliber core strength, technique and body control, but he also had quality performances against his toughest Big Ten competition. Nourzad has the feel and footwork for all run-blocking schemes and is strong enough to deal with a 0-technique lined up over him," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Nourzad had an overall grade of 67.8, making him an above-average center. He shined in pass blocking, earning an 81.2 overall grade and ranking as the third-best center in that category.
The Chiefs need to find a way to utilize Nourzad on the offensive line more this season. While it is difficult to take Humphrey off the field, Nourzad provides strength as a backup. As previously stated, Nourzad has high potential coming out of the draft; he just needs to be given the chance to thrive in that area.
Perhaps Nourzad can move along the offensive line and find success this season if the Chiefs need more depth.
