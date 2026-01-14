Why Chiefs Offensive Line is Still Hallmark Area of Roster

The trenches are sacred to the success of an NFL franchise. Everything starts in these parts, especially on offense, as the ball is snapped from the middle of this unit, and their ultimate goal is to keep their quarterback upright and the run game feasting at a high rate.

The Kansas City Chiefs have an offensive line that is one of the strongest in the sport, built to withstand and sustain consistency in all phases for the long term. It was one of the bright spots when the group was healthy and churning at a high level. Injuries and inconsistencies plagued the line in 2025, and the right side, specifically right tackle, has some questions about the unit, though, entering 2026, they should remain as formidable as ever.

The state of the offensive line is (mostly) strong

If you look at the Chiefs' offensive line, you'll see a mixture of youth, experience, and high-ceiling potential for a group that could be one of the best in the league when healthy. Their 31.4 percent pressure rate allowed this season was the ninth-best in the league, despite injuries to rookie Josh Simmons, Jawaan Taylor, and Trey Smith, who all missed time at some point.

Again, assuming this group is a full bill of healthy, it is a terrific group. However, as the Chiefs begin to retool their roster, changes will have to be made, and depth must be acquired.

Suamataia, Simmons, Humphrey, and Smith are all under contract through at least 2027. The question here is how they can allocate the cash they possess to help the Chiefs with their reconstruction and renovation of their roster. One of the things they may have to do is let go Taylor and free agent signee Jaylon Moore, both of whom have a serious holding in salary cap space.

A pre-June 1 release for Taylor would $20 million in cap space with about $7.4 million in dead money. Moore, on the other hand, would have a dead money penalty of $10.7 million while saving nearly $8 million. Together, the Chiefs would save about $28 million, which should be a near no-brainer for general manager Brett Veach. If this is the case, the Chiefs will have to look at adding competition at right tackle through free agency or the NFL Draft.

Not only will Kansas City likely have to add a new starter at right tackle, but they must add more competent depth all over. This will be a process that the Chiefs have not gone through yet in the Patrick Mahomes era, leading to a lot of new avenues and places to explore for a franchise that has been at the top for years.

Kansas City's offensive line will be a significant presence for years to come due to its ceiling as players and the longevity that offensive trenches can have. This could be a fun group, but it must figure out other aspects of the unit first.

