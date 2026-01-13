Where the Chiefs' Offensive Line Stands Heading into 2026

This past season was the worst-case scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs, who did not only miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but they also lost Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending torn ACL, which could affect the start of the 2026 season.

One of the main reasons for the Chiefs' downfall in 2025 was the poor protection up front, which led to the 30-year-old quarterback being worn down as the season progressed. Mahomes was sacked 34 times in 15 games this past season and took 36 sacks in 2024.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, in both seasons, Kansas City's had a makeshift offensive line with injuries, especially this past season. The only offensive linemen that played in all 17 games in 2025 was center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia.

Although the offensive line failed to live up to expectation this past season, Kansas City's protection up front should be much improved in 2026.

Moving On from Highly Penalized Right Tackle

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Since signing with the Chiefs in 2023, Jawaan Taylor has been one of most penalized players in the league, totaling 43 committed penalties during that span. His contract has been a thorn in the side since agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract, which included $60 million guaranteed.

Fortunately for Kansas City, it can get out of the contract this offseason by releasing Taylor. If the Chiefs elect to cut ties with the 28-year-old right tackle, which is expected, they will save $20 million in cap space while eating $7.3 in dead cap. That is an inevitable move, as Kansas City is currently $58.1 million over the cap.

Last offseason, the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract, which included $21.2 million guaranteed. The former San Francisco 49ers backup left tackle should be an upgrade at right tackle next season for Kansas City.

Health Was a Major Factor in the Offensive Line Struggles

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Chiefs only had two of their starting offensive linemen feature in all 17 games in 2025, which led to Kansas City continually patching together a starting front line.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons missed 9 games, right guard Trey Smith missed five games, and Taylor missed five games, and Moore missed two games. Injuries derailed this offensive line, but if it remains healthy next season, this projects to be one of the best units in the NFL.

Kansas City's 2026 projected Starting Offensive Line: LT - Josh Simmons, LG - Kingsley Suamataia, C - Creed Humphrey, RG - Trey Smith, RT - Jaylon Moore

Chiefs Kingdom, on goal-to-go, you want to punch it in for a touchdown, not settle for a field goal. So, keep that browser here and score by getting our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest analysis each morning …SIGN UP HERE NOW.