The Chiefs' Offensive Line Continues to Solidify
The Kansas City Chiefs extended offensive guard Trey Smith to a four-year $94 million contract on Tuesday. The contract extension guarantees Smith $70 million and makes him the highest-paid guard in the National Football League. With training camp for the Chiefs right around the corner, the timing couldn't be more perfect.
The Chiefs approached the offseason with several to-dos to check off their list. One of the biggest things that needed improvement this offseason was the offensive line. Following a season where quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sacked the most he's ever been in his career, solidifying the offensive line was a must.
Extending Smith for the next four seasons will help the Chiefs' offensive line earn its credibility back. Not only will Smith continue to provide to the offensive line and protect Mahomes, but with the likes of Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo competing for the left guard role this training camp, the youth paired with Smith should only bode well.
One of the more valuable things about Smith's extension is that the Chiefs have guaranteed Smith and their first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Josh Simmons, will be teammates and share the offensive line for the next four seasons. Seeing how well Simmons has progressed in his recovery from injury, the left side of the line will likely become less of a problem in the following years.
Smith, 26, has more to learn at the guard position, and he'll be the first to tell you that. While Smith doesn't play the same position as Simmons, his guidance and striving for continued success will hopefully rub off on the young star. At least that's the hope the Chiefs should hold out for over the next few seasons.
With the right guard solidified for the Chiefs over the next four seasons, along with Creed Humphrey holding down center, healthy competition is about to take place for both positions on the left side of the offensive line, and hopefully, with growth out of the right tackle position, Mahomes will be well protected.
We have seen what Mahomes can do with a weak offensive line; we saw it last season. So long as the line continues to improve and provide protection to Mahomes, or whoever the quarterback is for the given play, the Chiefs offense should be a feared unit.
