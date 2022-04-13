Keep up with which 2022 NFL Draft prospects the Colts have been showing interest in.

It's that time of year again, Indianapolis Colts fans!

Colts Twitter's favorite uncle, Brent Fatig A.K.A @FanofNuance, is back again this year with another edition of the "Colts Pre-Draft Interest Tracker."

Each year, Brent maintains a comprehensive list of the year's draft prospects that the Colts have shown reported interest in. This often comes from a private workout, speaking at an All-Star game, the Scouting Combine, hosting the player for a visit, etc.

Without further ado, here is the 2022 list:

The Colts hold seven picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft: 2:42 (from Washington Commanders), 3:73 (from Washington), 4:122, 5:159, 5:179 (comp. pick), 6:216 (comp. pick), and 7:239.

They no longer have a first-round pick as a result of their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz last season. However, after trading him and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240) away to the Commanders recently, the Colts recouped a 2022 third-round pick (No. 73), a 2023 conditional Day 2 pick, and the two teams swapped 2022 second-round picks (Colts moved from No. 47 to No. 42). The Colts also traded away one of their third-round picks (No. 82) in exchange for quarterback Matt Ryan. Also, the Colts sent a sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Eagles last offseason in exchange for offensive lineman Matt Pryor during a separate trade.

A couple of extra picks were added to the Colts' loot last month as they were officially rewarded two compensatory draft picks — one each in the fifth and sixth rounds — for a pair of free-agent losses last offseason.

This year's NFL draft is from Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30.

What do you want to see the Colts do in the draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!