2022 NFL Draft Colts Prospect Interest Tracker
It's that time of year again, Indianapolis Colts fans!
Colts Twitter's favorite uncle, Brent Fatig A.K.A @FanofNuance, is back again this year with another edition of the "Colts Pre-Draft Interest Tracker."
Each year, Brent maintains a comprehensive list of the year's draft prospects that the Colts have shown reported interest in. This often comes from a private workout, speaking at an All-Star game, the Scouting Combine, hosting the player for a visit, etc.
Without further ado, here is the 2022 list:
The Colts hold seven picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft: 2:42 (from Washington Commanders), 3:73 (from Washington), 4:122, 5:159, 5:179 (comp. pick), 6:216 (comp. pick), and 7:239.
They no longer have a first-round pick as a result of their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz last season. However, after trading him and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240) away to the Commanders recently, the Colts recouped a 2022 third-round pick (No. 73), a 2023 conditional Day 2 pick, and the two teams swapped 2022 second-round picks (Colts moved from No. 47 to No. 42). The Colts also traded away one of their third-round picks (No. 82) in exchange for quarterback Matt Ryan. Also, the Colts sent a sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Eagles last offseason in exchange for offensive lineman Matt Pryor during a separate trade.
A couple of extra picks were added to the Colts' loot last month as they were officially rewarded two compensatory draft picks — one each in the fifth and sixth rounds — for a pair of free-agent losses last offseason.
This year's NFL draft is from Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30.
