A look back at the last five players that the Colts have selected in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft.

With NFL Draft Week upon us, we're going over the Indianapolis Colts' last five selections in each round.

Yesterday, we went over the first round and today it's Rounds 2 and 3.

The Colts have one pick each in the second (No. 42) and third rounds (No. 73) of the 2022 NFL Draft, both of which they acquired from the Washington Commanders in their trade of quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Colts and general manager Chris Ballard love to get the most out of Day 2 of the draft, so while they currently have just two picks, don't be surprised if they manage to find more.

Out of the 10 players that we're about to reflect on, 7 of the 10 remain with the team, including all of the second-rounders. Two of the three who have moved on were picks made by previous GM Ryan Grigson.

Let's dive in.

ROUND 2

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DL Dayo Odeyingbo | 2021 | Pick No. 54

Colts Career Stats: 10 games, 6 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 quarterback hit

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

The Colts were ecstatic to select "Hurricane Dayo" in the second round last year, Ballard even saying he had to be talked out of taking him in the first round. Odeyingbo suffered an Achilles injury while preparing for the draft, so his draft stock took a slight hit. In his first season in Indianapolis, Odeyingbo showed off his versatility as he split his 173 defensive snaps between weakside end (74), defensive tackle (52), end (42), nose tackle (4), and even a snap at linebacker (1). Odeyingbo still has a lot to show now over a year removed from his injury but he did show flashes as a rookie of why the Colts were so excited to pick him in the first place.

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Taylor | 2020 | Pick No. 41

Colts Career Stats: Started 30-of-32 games, 564 carries for 2,980 yards (5.3 avg.) and 29 TD, 76 receptions (90 targets), 659 yards (8.7 avg.), 3 TD

Pro Bowl: 1

All-Pro: 1 (First-Team)

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

We talked yesterday about how much Quenton Nelson was a home run pick, and Taylor was just as good. One of the most accomplished running backs in college football history, the Colts couldn't have been happier to hand in a draft card with Taylor's name on it. Two years later, that's still the case. It took a little while to click as a rookie, but Taylor grabbed a hold of the Colts' starting running back role and hasn't looked back. After a monster second half in 2021 where he averaged 22.2 touches for 139.5 yards from scrimmage and scored 8 touchdowns, he finished third in the NFL in rushing yards. He then followed it up in Year 2 by leading the entire league in rushing with 1,811 yards — a full 552 yards more than the next player. The Colts got a guy in the second round who is already writing his name in the franchise record book.

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 2020 | Pick No. 34

Colts Career Stats: Started 25-of-30 games, 128 receptions (190 targets) for 1,585 yards (12.4 avg.) and 7 TD, 8 carries for 70 yards (8.8 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

The Colts drafted Pittman to be their top dog receiver of the future, and by his second year, he established himself as such. Posting his first 1,000-yard season (1,082) in 2021, he led the Colts' pass-catchers by 60 targets, 48 receptions, 698 yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns. Safe to say, he was "the guy" in the Colts' passing game. Moving forward in Year 3, he's still the only established player in the receiving corps and has a better quarterback now in Matt Ryan. Pittman's stock is through the roof.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WR Parris Campbell | 2019 | Pick No. 59

Colts Career Stats: Started 8-of-15 games, 34 receptions (53 targets) for 360 yards (10.6 avg.) and 2 TD, 6 carries for 50 yards (8.3 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

Many fans have already thrown the "bust" label on Campbell due to injuries (he's never played more than seven games), but serious injury after serious injury is the only thing keeping him from showing his star potential. In his first two years, he showed off his skills with the ball in his hands and his willingness to attack it but in his brief time in 2021, he also began to show his abilities as a deep threat, posting career-highs in receiving yards (162) and yards per reception (16.2). The Colts would love to give him more playing time if he can be healthy but they cannot count on him staying on the field.

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

DE Ben Banogu | 2019 | Pick No. 49

Colts Career Stats: 34 games, 19 tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup. 6 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

Banogu has not yet made an impact but he's still around for the final year of his rookie contract. Now in Gus Bradley's defensive system, he could prove himself as a useful pass rusher. He was unable to see the field very often at all with previous coordinator Matt Eberflus, so this could be a clean slate. Banogu has spent most of the last two years as a healthy scratch but the fact that he's still on the roster makes it seem as if the Colts still see something in him. Last summer he was dominant in training camp, so we'll see how it goes in this year's camp and whether or not another solid summer can get him on the field.

ROUND 3

S Julian Blackmon | 2020 | Pick No. 85

Colts Career Stats: Started 20-of-21 games, 76 tackles (5 for loss), 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Blackmon was a pleasant surprise immediately for the Colts. He wasn't expected to be contributing so soon, but when Malik Hooker suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, Blackmon filled in admirably. He, too, had suffered his own significant injury at the end of the 2019 season while in college. While Blackmon had his "rookie moments," he brought stability to the Colts' free safety position and left no doubt as to who the long-term solution is at the position. Unfortunately, Blackmon suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after six games in 2021, ending what was shaping up to be a promising campaign. The Colts didn't have great options to replace him, which showed Blackmon's value even more.

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bobby Okereke | 2019 | Pick No. 89

Colts Career Stats: Started 33-of-47 games, 269 tackles (9 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, 4 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

After earning the Colts' starting SAM linebacker position as a rookie and being a regular contributor at MIKE in Year 2, Okereke officially claimed the starting MIKE role in 2021. He consistently shows off his range, athleticism, and playmaking ability. In his first season as a full-time starter, Okereke was all over the field, leading the Colts with 132 tackles (13th in NFL) and closing on the ball quickly in coverage.

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ED Tarell Basham | 2017 | Pick No. 80

Colts Career Stats: 16 games, 7 tackles (1 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 4 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2017-18

While many pass rushers do take time to develop, it's a little odd that Basham never caught on with the Colts. A natural 4-3 defensive end in college, he became a 3-4 outside linebacker as a rookie with the Colts but transitioned back to a 4-3 end where he felt more comfortable when the Colts changed defenses in 2018. Basham only gave the Colts 2.0 sacks and was cut after being active for just one game in 2018. Since then, he's been with the New York Jets and now the Dallas Cowboys.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

OT Le'Raven Clark | 2016 | Pick No. 82

Colts Career Stats: Started 15-of-47 games, with 1,037 snaps

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2016-20

Clark was an intriguing prospect when the Colts drafted him, with great size and loads of athleticism. He became a key member of the depth of the Colts' offensive line throughout his career, although he never became a long-term solution in any one spot. Did he evolve into his potential? No, but he was good enough to stick around as a depth option and earned a second contract with the Colts. After becoming a free agent last offseason, he followed former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DT Henry Anderson | 2015 | Pick No. 93

Colts Career Stats: Started 19-of-29 games, 65 tackles (9 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, 4 pass breakups, 16 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2015-17

Anderson was one of the biggest fan favorites during his time with the Colts and was a solid mid-round find. However, he was not a great fit for the Colts' new 4-3 defense at the time that he was let go. He was dealt some unfortunate blows when a torn ACL ended his rookie season prematurely, and then a throat injury did the same in 2017. Since playing for the Colts, he's been with the Jets and now the New England Patriots.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five picks in the second and third rounds?

