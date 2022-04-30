Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts Select CMU OT Bernhard Raimann in Round 3, Pick 77

The Colts have selected Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann with the 77th-overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 77th-overall pick.

Here is how Raimann. fits with the Colts, per the Indy Draft Guide:

Raimann is one of the better offensive tackles in this class and still has a ton of room to grow. His size and athleticism fit what the Colts are looking for, and they got to see him perform against top competition at the Senior Bowl. While Raimann will certainly need to add strength at the next level, he shows great footwork that continually keeps him in the right position. If Bernhard makes it to 42, the Colts will seriously consider taking him.

Raimann now joins a Colts offensive tackle group that desperately needed more competition. Matt Pryor is slated to start at left tackle (for now) while Braden Smith mans the right side, but the depth at the position is scarce in experience.

Raimann might just compete for a starting spot as a rookie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts acquired the 77th-overall pick earlier in the evening in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick and Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

  • 5:159
  • 5:179
  • 6:192
  • 6:216
  • 7:239

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (TE20) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Virginia TE Jelani Woods in Round 3, Pick 73

By Jake Arthur25 minutes ago
USATSI_17436509
Draft

Film Room: What Does Newest Colts' Wide Receiver Alec Pierce Bring to the Team?

By Zach Hicks57 minutes ago
Alec Pierce
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce in Round 2, Pick 53

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during a game.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Trade Back from Round 2, Pick 42 with Vikings

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
USATSI_18169616
Draft

Horseshoe Huddle NFL Draft Live Stream

By Andrew Moore3 hours ago
Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88), makes a touchdown catch against Indianapolis Colts during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
Draft

Recent History of Colts' 2022 Draft Slots

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) and his teammates celebrate winning the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

10 Players to Watch for the Colts on Day Two of the Draft

By Zach Hicks5 hours ago
Sky Moore Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
Draft

PFF Identifies 'Ideal Target' For Colts On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

By Josh Carney10 hours ago