BREAKING: Colts Select CMU OT Bernhard Raimann in Round 3, Pick 77

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 77th-overall pick.

Here is how Raimann. fits with the Colts, per the Indy Draft Guide:

Raimann is one of the better offensive tackles in this class and still has a ton of room to grow. His size and athleticism fit what the Colts are looking for, and they got to see him perform against top competition at the Senior Bowl. While Raimann will certainly need to add strength at the next level, he shows great footwork that continually keeps him in the right position. If Bernhard makes it to 42, the Colts will seriously consider taking him.

Raimann now joins a Colts offensive tackle group that desperately needed more competition. Matt Pryor is slated to start at left tackle (for now) while Braden Smith mans the right side, but the depth at the position is scarce in experience.

Raimann might just compete for a starting spot as a rookie.

The Colts acquired the 77th-overall pick earlier in the evening in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick and Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

5:159

5:179

6:192

6:216

7:239

