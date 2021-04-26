Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 6

These are the last five players that the Colts have selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Our series of the Indianapolis Colts' five most recent picks per round of the NFL Draft nears completion today as we peruse their sixth-round picks.

The Colts had a whopping four selections in the sixth round in last year's draft, including three in a row, so those players make up the vast majority of this piece.

LB Jordan Glasgow

2020 | Pick No. 213

Colts Career Stats: 13 games, 9 tackles

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

The Colts selected Glasgow to be a special teams stud and that's exactly what he delivered. He didn't record any snaps on defense but saw 287 on special teams, in which Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 90.7. Out of the 105 players in the NFL who played at least 250 special teams snaps, Glasgow ranked No. 3. Teammate George Odum was No. 1 with a grade of 90.9, and he was named a First-Team All-Pro.

WR Dezmon Patmon

2020 | Pick No. 212

Colts Career Stats: 1 game

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Patmon was inactive on gameday for all but one game (he played two snaps), but the fact that the Colts did that shows that they believe he's going to develop into a nice player and didn't want to lose him. At 6'4", 228, he'll be an intriguing player to watch in training camp this summer.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

2020 | Pick No. 2111

Colts Career Stats: 13 games, 7 tackles, 24 kickoff returns for 692 yards (28.8 avg.) and 1 TD, 1 punt return for 12 yards

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Rodgers played sparingly as a cornerback as a rookie, seeing 56 snaps defensively in the regular and postseason compared to 156 on special teams. However, his real impact was as a kickoff returner, in which he was one of college football's best before he got to the NFL. Rodgers finished with the fifth-most kickoff return yards in the NFL and the third-best average. He was also one of just four players in the NFL to return a full kickoff for a score, resulting in the NFL's third-best kickoff return grade (75.8), per PFF. Rodgers showed some flashes when he played corner, particularly in the Colts' wild card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, so it'll be interesting to see if he carves out more of a role there moving forward.

DT Rob Windsor

2020 | Pick No. 193

Colts Career Stats: 2 games, 2 tackles

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Windsor only appeared in two games as a rookie while spending most of the year on the Colts' practice squad, but he did make a pair of tackles. One of those was actually considered a "stop" by PFF, which they describe as a forced failure against the offense. In total, Windsor registered nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He'll compete for more playing time as a key member of the defensive tackle rotation in training camp.

DE Gerri Green

2019 | Pick No. 199

Colts Career Stats: N/A

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Green didn't catch on with the Colts after being drafted late in 2019. He was waived during preseason roster cuts, signed with the New England Patriots before being let go a couple of weeks later, and then re-joined the Colts' practice squad. He spent the year on the practice squad and then was released again during the next preseason. In total, Green has bounced around between the Colts (twice), Patriots, Washington Football Team, and now the Las Vegas Raiders.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five sixth-rounders? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

